Kevin Stefanski addresses job status after Browns beat Bengals

If Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals was the last for Kevin Stefanski on the Cleveland Browns sideline, it was a memorable one.

Stefanski watched NFL history as Browns superstar pass rusher Myles Garrett broke the single-season sack record, finishing the season with 23 sacks. After a brutal three quarters, polarizing fifth-round quarterback Shedeur Sanders manufactured a gritty game-winning drive, responding to a Ja’Marr Chase touchdown catch on a surgical throw from Joe Burrow.

Rookie kicker Andre Szmyt redeemed himself, kicking a 49-yard game winner to defeat the Bengals, the team that got the best of the Browns due to missed kicks in Week 1. The Browns won back-to-back AFC North games to close their season, defeating the Bengals 20-18.

After the game, Stefanski’s future in Cleveland becomes the next order of business.

“Respectfully, this game's not about me. I told you guys that,” Stefanski said. “I'm proud of that group for fighting."

On Friday, Stefanski was repeatedly asked about his future with the Browns. He stated that Week 18’s matchup about the Bengals will be about more than just him. And he was right.

Stefanski’s Browns never quit fighting this season.

Maybe a stellar defense led by Jim Schwartz were fighting for their unquestioned leader to make football history. Maybe a swashbuckling, young quarterback infused just enough hope into the offense for the team to continue to believe.

Throughout the week, several players were given the opportunity to stand up for their head coach. Few of them did. Others noted that the team was fighting for each other. Garrett propped up Schwartz as a potential head coach option as the team moves forward.

After Sunday’s win, Stefanski noted that he wasn’t worried about the upcoming meeting with Browns ownership. Instead, the sixth-year head coach wanted to celebrate the next 30 minutes with his team.

Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot noted after the game that moving on from Stefanski would feel awkward because of the euphoria in Cleveland’s locker room at Paycor Stadium.

Contrary to speculation, Cabot reported that Stefanski wants to remain the head coach of the Browns. It’s been widely reported that if the Browns were to part ways, Stefanski would emerge as a prime candidate for other vacant positions, namely the New York Giants and Tennessee Titans.

The Browns won three games last season. They won five games this season. While everybody can be elated about a historic performance and an improbable divisional victory, consistent winning has eluded the Browns. That typically leads to sweeping changes in the NFL.