Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett sacks Joe Burrow for single season record

Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett is alone in the record books after sacking Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow during the fourth quarter in Week 18 at Paycor Stadium.

Garrett was just a half-sack away in Week 16 after taking down Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, but now he has officially sealed the record. Here's a look at the play that got him to his goal:

Garrett breaks sack record

Garrett surpasses New York Giants defensive end Michael Strahan and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt, who each had 22 sacks. Garrett spoke about breaking the record earlier this week to reporters.

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett reacts against the Buffalo Bills. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

While Garrett is happy about his accomplishments, he is more focused on helping the Browns get better as a team, which hasn't always looked strong on paper after a 3-12 record to start the season.

“Not only do I want to be the best player I can, I know that I can’t take a game off because I owe it to the guys next to me. You know, I work my a** off in the offseason and during the year to be at the very best shape, and I’m not going to waste any of my God-given giving gifts because of any record or anything that anybody has to say," Garrett said to reporters.

"I’m gonna go out there and give 100% for myself, but for my teammates, for my family. I’m a representation of them – I want them to be proud of me, and I want something to be proud of when I lay my head down.”

Garrett wanted to break the record last week against the Bills when he was one away, but he is still happy to do it despite falling short against Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers a week ago.

"I wanted to get it for them, have some family show up. They felt like it was going to be the game in the moment, and so definitely want to give them something to smile about," Garrett said.

"For me, I always keep the main thing, the main thing. I want to win. It’s a close game, we were a little bit too lax in the run, a little step behind and not as physical as we needed to be, so that’s the stuff I think about. The record’s great, but the team record is what keeps me up at night. The sack record, it’ll be there.”