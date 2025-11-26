Kevin Stefanski didn't hold back about Myles Garrett's Defensive Player of the Week

It took long enough, but finally Myles Garrett has been lauded for the honor he deserves.

On Wednesday, Nov. 26, Garrett was honored with the Defensive Player of the Week honor for the first time in the 2025 season. In the Cleveland Browns' win over the Las Vegas Raiders, 24-10, Garrett recorded three sacks and one forced fumble, consistently making his presence in the backfield noticeable.

"They could hand that to him every week as far as I'm concerned," Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said on Wednesday.

As a team, the Browns finished with 10 takedowns of veteran quarterback Geno Smith.

Garrett, who leads the league in sacks this season with an incredibly high mark of 18, which is a new team-record, had been looked over for the award numerous times.

"Having these games that he's been having lately, it's like the sky is really the limit. Whatever he put his mind to he can achieve," Browns defensive tackle Maliek Collins said.

Just a few weeks back, Garrett was dominant against the New England Patriots, securing five sacks, five tackles for a loss and five quarterback hits on sophomore quarterback Drake Maye. Somehow, he wasn't given the DPOTW award.

But, in Week 13, the honor went home to its rightful heir.

This is Garrett's first weekly award this season and first since Week 12 of 2024.

His mark of 18 sacks on the season broke the previous record he set for the Browns' organization of 16 sacks in a season, something he did in both 2021 and 2022.

"Being able to have a franchise record, I kind of expect that of myself and will continue to set the bar higher and higher," Garrett said. "And I feel like I had an angel watching over me today [on Sunday]."

He was a main reason why the Browns were able to find a victory over the Raiders this past weekend, especially with the team still trying to find its offensive rhythm. The defense limited the Raiders to just 10 points, their fifth-lowest amount of the year.

"I think if you watch Myles play, watch him play the backside of the run in that game where they tried to put a jet sweep in front of him, he closed and made the tackle," Stefanski said. "I mean, those are high level plays. They don't get the same attention that the sacks may get, but they're as important to us as anything. It's part of our DNA, just playing really hard. And you watch number 95 out there; he is playing really hard down in and down out."

His ability to draw double, even triple teams at times, is directly opening doors for other members of the Cleveland defense to get their chance to get into the backfield. Collins is second on the team in sacks with 6.5, with Alex Wright behind him at 3.0 on the season.

While not many have matched up to Garrett's impact in the sack collumn, others have made their presence known in tackles for a loss.

Linebackers Carson Schwesinger and Devin Bush have forced their way into the backfield for a combined total of 15 tackles for a loss on the season.

As of now, Garrett is looking to be on pace for a Defensive Player of the Year award, ending up on his trophy shelf.

Up next, the Browns look to take on the San Fransisco 49ers on Sunday, Nov. 29 with kickoff slated for a 1:00 p.m. start.