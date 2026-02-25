Cleveland Browns Secure NFL Draft Meeting With Top-Ranked Ohio State Linebacker

The Cleveland Browns are focused on fixing their offense this offseason.

During Andrew Berry’s media availability on Tuesday afternoon, the Browns general manager detailed the lengths that the team will go in order to fix their offensive line and add talent to the wide receiver room.

However, at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, the Browns have met with Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese, who is widely regarded as one of the top defensive prospects in this class.

Rees is a Northeast Ohio native who attended Glenville High School before his college football career at Ohio State.

What Rees said about the potential of being drafted by the Browns

As a Clevelander, Rees said it would be extra special to be selected by his hometown team.

“That would mean a lot because I’m from Cleveland. That would be crazy,” Rees said. “That would mean a lot to me to be one of those guys that kids can now look up to.”

Just because a team meets with a prospect doesn’t mean that they will certainly be the top selection. The Browns have the No. 6 overall choice, and Rees could be off the board before Cleveland is on the clock. However, Berry loves his due diligence and can use the notes from his meeting with Rees in Indianapolis to make a decision on adding him in April or at some point later in his career.

The Browns will likely head into the season with Myles Garrett and Alex Wright, who was extended before the end of last season, as their two pass rushers. But Rees is no stranger to waiting for an opportunity, as he had to wait until his third season at Ohio State to crack a significant role – and never looked back.

Rees said he’d welcome playing alongside a superstar like Garrett in the NFL. In fact, it’s part of the reason why he decided to attend Ohio State in the first place.

Cleveland-native Arvell Reese said he picked Ohio State because it would prepare him for the NFL.



“There’s dawgs everywhere,” Rees said about playing on Ohio State’s defense. “You gotta be comfortable knowing that you’re not the only dawg there.”

Expect the Browns to explore meetings with all of the top prospects on both sides of the football during the course of this week at the NFL Combine.

