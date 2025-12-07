Three takeaways from the Browns failed comeback against the Tennessee Titans

A disappointing failed comeback effort, headlined by some questionable decision making and play-calling when going for two.

A terrific effort from Shedeur Sanders and the entire rookie class gave Cleveland some hope, but they came up just shy, handing the Tennessee Titans their second win of the season in a 31-29 game.

Here are three takeaways from the loss.

1. Shedeur Sanders plays his best game with the Cleveland Browns

This was the type of game Sanders needed to prove he could have if he wanted to earn a job as a long-term quarterback.

He looked comfortable throwing down field, he made quick and smart decisions, and he showed a special level of clutch in the biggest moments.

He tossed three touchdowns, including a perfectly-placed ball to David Njoku, and a 60-yard touchdown to Jerry Jeudy on a post.

Then down two scores, he took it up a level. Breaking free of pressure for a 7-yard rushing touchdown, and tossing a beautiful pass to Harold Fannin Jr. for another score.

He also threw for 364 yards, the most by a Browns quarterback this season.

Now there were bad moments too. His completion percentage was just over 50% at 23/42, which is something he needs to see go up.

He continues to drift backwards in the pocket, which led to a sack, and his interception. He makes throws harder by doing that, and invites more consistent pressure; it's something he needs to clean up soon.

He also threw a hospital ball that got Cedric Tillman injured, and fumbled a snap with his backup center Wyatt Teller on a two-point try.

Overall, these are things that can be cleaned up and worked on, but Sanders really managed to flash the potential he has, and proved what he can do if he’s built around.

2. Injuries are hurting the team more and more

Before the start of the game, the Browns announced starting offensive lineman Jack Conklin and Wyatt Teller would be out, and this was the first game without defensive lineman Maliek Collins.

Those injuries were incredibly noticeable today, and the Titans dominated the trenches on both sides of the ball.

On defense, the Titans ran all over Cleveland. Tony Pollard had a career-high in rushing with over 150 yards and two scores. Not having Collins out there was a drastic difference, the defensive line didn’t have the same push.

Then on offense KT Leveston and Teven Jenkins took over on the right side, and created a clear weakness. The run game could never get going, and it severely limited the offense.

Then guys like David Njoku, Malachi Corely, Denzel Ward and Ethan Pocic all left with injuries, and the team got weaker and weaker.

This team doesn’t have much fight left already, and with the injury list piling up, it seems like it’ll get worse.

3. Why were changes not made on special teams?

This past week the Browns had a lot of questions to answer about the special teams. It has been a disaster all season long, but somehow coach Bubba Ventrone kept his job.

The Tennessee Titans have been one of the best teams in that phase of the game, and they took advantage of the mismatch.

Chimere Dike, one of the best return men in football this season, started the game out with a big kick return that set up the Titans offense near midfield. That allowed them to score on their first possession of a game for the first time this season.

After that bad start, Cleveland’s return man Gage Larvadain muffed yet another punt, his second in two weeks.

Finally, the Browns had a punt blocked, setting up a field goal to set up another Titans score, making the comeback attempt even more difficult.

The Browns need to begin looking for a new special teams coordinator, because it has been a disaster every season.