Kevin Stefanski provides update on Deshaun Watson's activation off PUP list

Deshaun Watson might be suiting up for the Cleveland Browns in the near future.

Or, he might not.

On Friday, Dec. 19, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski announced that a decision would be made on whether or not the team would activate Watson to the 53-man roster in the coming week. After he returned to practice in early December, he has remained on the PUP list as the deadline date of Tuesday, Dec. 23, slowly approaches.

Watson's been back on the field in a limited capacity in practice, participating in field drills and individual workouts. The process has been focused on rehabbing him up to football speed and regaining regular involvement with the team.

With the Browns currently riding with fifth-round rookie Shedeur Sanders through the conclusion of the 2025 campaign, his activation, if it does occur, is expected to have limited impact in any gameday scenarios.

Watson, who suffered an Achilles injury in the middle of the 2024 season, re-injured his Achilles early in 2025 before being ruled out for most of this season. In place, the team's turned to several new arms, including rookies Dillon Gabriel and Sanders, to fill his spot under center.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said a decision on activating QB Deshaun Watson to the 53-man roster will be made next week; the deadline to activate him from PUP is next Tuesday. — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) December 19, 2025

Earlier this week, Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot added more to the discussion surrounding the controversial quarterback. According to Cabot, the Browns are going to look at both Sanders and Watson heading into the offseason to determine who can best lead the team to success in 2026.

“Even if the Browns decide to roll with Sanders, he’ll have to demonstrate throughout the offseason program that he’s poised to win in 2026, or the Browns will consider starting Deshaun Watson until he’s ready,” she said.

Cleveland also owns a pair of first-round picks in the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft, with rumors circulating on the possibility of the front office adding another quarterback in the mix.

If that does end up happening, the Browns' coaching staff would have their hands full as they evaluate Watson, second-year players Sanders and Gabriel, and then a rookie signal caller as well.

For now though, the focus remains on trying to finish the season strong.

The Browns are currently preparing to take on the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 21, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. EST from Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland. The Bills are currently one of the hottest teams in the league, but are looking for consistency heading into the playoffs.

If things go right, the Browns will hope to play spoilers.