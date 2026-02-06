Deion Sanders Indirectly Called Out Browns For Shedeur's Treatment

Cleveland Browns fans quickly learned just how big of a celebrity Shedeur Sanders is once he was drafted by the team last year. The fifth-round pick was talked about like a regular NFL starter, even though he was low on the depth chart in Cleveland.

Sanders ultimately rose up to the starting role and finished the 2025 season with seven starts, winning three. He even reached the Pro Bowl, even if the selection was a shock.

Shedeur is obviously in the spotlight because of his father, Deion Sanders, who never shies away from sharing whatever is on his mind. Deion appeared on ESPN Friday morning and added some fuel to the discussions about the Browns holding his son back in 2025.

.@shaepeppler: "Is there anything that would get you to jump to the NFL?"



Deion Sanders: "Not whatsoever. What transpired with my son last year? Ain't no way in the world." 👀 pic.twitter.com/tW6iQo5D7T — First Take (@FirstTake) February 6, 2026

Sanders was asked if he would ever make the jump to coach in the NFL. He never names the Browns, but does mention "what transpired" with Shedeur.

That alludes to his slide in the NFL Draft, and likely also the fact the Browns had Shedeur listed as QB4 to begin the year. It's also fair to point out the Browns were linked to taking Shedeur at No. 2 overall, only to end up taking him in the fifth round. So they are part of the overall draft slide as well.

Add in rumors of Kevin Stefanski pounding the table to draft Dillon Gabriel and the 2025 season looks different when looking back and watching the quarterback situation play out.

Shedeur Sanders has his focus in the right place

The positive when it comes to the Shedeur discussions is that the player himself does not get involved. He comes across as humble and ready to learn, while those off the field talk about him and his every move, whether it be on local or national airwaves.

His future with the team remains in limbo. Deshaun Watson could be back and healthy in 2026, and the team could also bring in a quarterback via free agency. Yet Sanders could still show up to training camp and win the job with a great performance. That is always on the table every single year for any quarterback in the NFL.

He has proven himself to be a professional and that doesn't change because his dad is being cryptic on live television. All Browns fans want is to win, and Shedeur Sanders can become a Cleveland legend if he can accomplish that goal.