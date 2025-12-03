Kevin Stefanski speaks out on Deshaun Watson's return to Browns practice

As if the Cleveland Browns quarterback situation is not messy enough, the team announced that Deshaun Watson will be returning to practice on Wednesday.

The Browns opening the 21-day practice window for Watson means that they have three weeks to activate him to their 53-man roster or keep him on the PUP list for the rest of the season.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski met with the media on Wednesday morning where he shared insight into Watson’s return.

“My focus is obviously getting him back to playing football, practicing football, which he hasn't done in over a year,” Stefanski said. “So, it's a good next step for him."

Stefanski noted that Watson would be limited and participate in individual drills with the Browns on Wednesday. However, he would not provide a timetable for Watson potentially playing in a real game.

"Really not my focus. Not his focus right this minute," Stefanski said. "His focus is putting a helmet on, shoulder pads, throwing a football."

The next step for Watson, according to Stefanski, would be scout team reps for the controversial 30-year-old quarterback.

This offseason, Browns owner Jimmy Haslam took accountability for the failed Watson trade when he called it a “swing and a miss.” When Chief Strategy Officer Paul DePodesta departed the organization to run the Colorado Rockies, he hinted that the Watson trade could still work for the Browns.

During the preseason, Haslam also noted that Stefanski understood the importance of getting looks at both rookie quarterbacks.

Third-round quarterback Dillon Gabriel underwhelmed in his first five starts. Polarizing fifth-round pick Shedeur Sanders has shown a little bit more promise in terms of raw ability, but he still might need some time to develop with better players surrounding him.

Prior to Wednesday, Stefanski would consistently shut down any questions about activating Watson’s practice window.

With five games remaining on another failed season for the Browns, the reality of Watson becoming the fourth starting quarterback this season feels a lot closer. If the Browns use all 21 days to activate Watson, that would put them at a Christmas Eve activation with just two regular season games remaining on their schedule.

Haslam also said that his team has to be better than just winning three games, which is all the Browns were able to muster one season ago. With five games remaining, the Browns only have three victories again, which could add pressure to Stefanski’s job status.

"He's worked really, really hard, done everything that's asked," Stefanski said. He's been so supportive."

While nobody knows if Watson will play, and Stefanski will never give any insight into the situation, it certainly seems closer than it ever has been this season.