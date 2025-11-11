Paul DePodesta sounds off on Deshaun Watson trade in latest interview
Former Cleveland Browns Chief Strategy Officer Paul DePodesta is officially running baseball operations with the Colorado Rockies.
But upon his arrival in Colorado, DePodesta is still talking about where things went wrong with the Browns.
DePodesta admitted to MLB.com that he was a driving force in the organization’s controversial pursuit of Deshaun Watson. DePodesta called the trade “organizational” and said he “absolutely played a role, and that’s part of it.”
Watson’s fully guaranteed contract is a big reason why the Browns are as bad as they have been. Not to mention, three first-round draft picks have helped the Houston Texans turn into a fringe contender in the AFC.
But DePodesta hinted that all hope might not be lost.
“There are long-term contracts that don’t work out, like that,” DePodesta said. “That doesn’t mean there’s not still a chance. But they didn’t work out as well as anyone anticipated or the way anyone wanted it to work out on all sides.”
On Monday, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski was asked about potentially opening up Watson’s 21-day practice window as he nears full recovery from his January Achilles tendon surgery.
“I'm not sure if that's what we're doing,” Stefanski said.
DePodesta hints that there is still a chance that Watson could work out for the Browns and Stefanski. As rookie third-round rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel struggles, the likelihood of Watson suiting up seems to be increasing, especially since Stefanski seemingly has no interest in starting Shedeur Sanders any time soon.
Watson has only played 19 games for the Browns since the controversial trade brought him to Cleveland in 2022. An 11-game suspension followed by a broken shoulder and two Achilles tendon tears are probably enough to derail any quarterback, but the Browns could potentially give him another chance.
Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot reported on Tuesday that the Browns will not be opening Watson’s practice window ahead of their Week 11 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens. However, it will continue to be a conversation point every week as long as the Browns continue to struggle.
Watson has been active on social media, continuously posting videos showcasing his recovery.
In 2024, Watson threw just five touchdowns to three interceptions before rupturing his Achilles and ending his season.
DePodesta seems to believe that the failed trade for Watson can still work itself out. But with just eight games remaining, it is very difficult to see a path where he can turn around his career this season.