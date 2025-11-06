Latest Browns mock draft has Cleveland selecting Big Ten quarterback
The NFL trade deadline brought a handful of really impactful deals across the NFL, not only on the field, but also towards NFL Draft projections.
While we’re still a few months away from the NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell putting the first team up “on the clock”, mock drafts have been offering intriguing options for the Cleveland Browns’ current issues.
This is especially true for the quarterback position.
On ESPN’s “First Draft” Podcast, NFL Draft analysts Field Yates and Mel Kiper Jr. took an alternate selection approach towards projecting the first 10 picks according to what the order would look like if the season ended today. Not surprisingly, they both agreed that a quarterback is a must for Cleveland, penciling in Oregon’s Dante Moore sixth overall for the Browns.
“This is tough. Shedeur is there. It doesn’t seem like they’ll ever give Shedeur much of a chance, right? Dillon Gabriel is playing, but we don’t think Dillon Gabriel is a franchise quarterback. We have an offensive line issue moving forward... Dante Moore, for me, I still have him number one on the board,” stated Kiper while justifying the pick. “...You let it play out. Maybe it's Shedeur. Maybe it's Dillon Gabriel. Maybe it's Dante Moore. But guess what, you keep trying.”
Yates added: “The Browns have told us, without specifically telling us, how they feel about Shedeur Sanders, right? There’s basically zero consideration for him starting right now. And Dillon Gabriel has been mediocre at best. It would be, to me, franchise malpractice to not take a quarterback if they are picking sixth overall next year.”
Before the Browns get a chance to submit their pick, they would see the Saints pull the trigger on Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza at first overall, according to Yates and Kiper’s exercise. Following Mendoza, it’s Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese going second overall to the Titans.
After that, the Jets are tied to Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson at the third spot. That would make the Browns pick of Moore the third quarterback taken, if these projections come to materialize.
At fourth and fifth overall, Yates and Kiper have a pair of Buckeyes going back-to-back, with Miami picking safety Caleb Downs and the Giants following suit with wide receiver Carnell Tate, before giving way to Cleveland.
After the Browns suggested selection of Moore, Yates and Kiper have the Raiders taking Utah’s Spencer Fano, the Cardinals picking Clemson’s Peter Woods, the Bengals opting for Tennessee’s Jermod McCoy, and the Commanders zeroing in on Notre Dame’s Jeremiyah Love to round out the Top-10 picks.