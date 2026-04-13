National Analyst Shuts Down Myles Garrett Trade Rumors With Bold Claim

Myles Garrett openly requested a trade during the 2025 offseason. The Cleveland Browns responded by giving him a $160 million extension. That seemed to placate the star, who went on to set the NFL's single-season sack record last season.

Yet the trade rumors are still swirling as the Browns once again sit in limbo this offseason with no clear answer at the quarterback position. That has some fans thinking trading Garrett makes the most sense, given the haul that would come back in return.

ESPN's Dan Graziano shut this idea down vehemently on Monday's episode of Get Up.

.@DanGrazianoESPN on Get Up this morning: "I think it's more likely that Myles Garrett gets another contract bump from the Browns this offseason than gets traded." pic.twitter.com/x0kwszE9mU — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) April 13, 2026

The conversation surrounded the Dallas Cowboys potentially swinging a blockbuster trade for Garrett. As NFL fans know, nothing is impossible when it comes to Jerry Jones and his franchise.

But Graziano, to the delight of Browns fans, made it clear the team is more likely to offer Garrett a raise than to trade him.

Trading Myles Garrett would signal a massive rebuild

Garrett is a future Hall of Famer and will go down as one of the best players to ever suit up in a Browns uniform. That remains true even if he lacks some of the vocal leadership qualities seen in other star players.

As long as he's on the field, the Browns defense remains a force and among the best in the NFL. Trading him would signal a total rebuild and would instantly destroy any excitement for the 2026 season.

Yes, trading Garrett would likely bring back multiple first-round picks. The problem is those could be at the end of the first round if he shows up to his new team and continues to play at his current level. The Browns would also be left without a sure thing at quarterback and without a true star on the defense. The season would be over before it began.

A trade may make sense for any other NFL team. The Browns, however, need to hold on to any star they have given the futility at the quarterback position since 1999.

Trade talks will continue to swirl around Garrett leading up to the draft, during the summer, and up until the trade deadline. But last year's record extension seemed to be all it took to quiet Garrett and make him happy. His main focus can be breaking his own single-season sack record, helping the defense thrive while hoping the offense can figure it out enough to compete in 2026.