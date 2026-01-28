How Jim Schwartz’s Fallout With Cleveland Browns Could Lead to Roster Sabotage

On Wednesday morning, the Cleveland Browns announced that they have hired Todd Monken as their next head coach.

This news came down as a bit of a surprise as Monken, 59, has never been an NFL head coach despite decades of pro football experience. Not to mention, Monken beat out Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz and Los Angeles Rams passing game coordinator Nathan Scheelhaase for the role.

Schwartz didn’t take too kindly to the news. According to reports, he told Browns personnel close to him that he was done with the organization and left the facility visibly upset.

The Browns still have Schwartz under contract and would like him to return. But after the Browns hired Kevin Stefanski over Jim Schwartz in 2020 and then passed on the longtime defensive coordinator again in 2026, it’s understandable that he’s disappointed.

Certainly, the Browns and Schwartz will need to mend things over if the 59-year-old defensive coordinator is going to return to the team. If not, the Browns will have to hire a replacement and brace for impact in terms of further fallout that could take place as a result of hiring Monken over Schwartz.

Browns players could be upset about losing Schwartz

If Schwartz leaves on bad terms, Browns defensive superstars Myles Garrett and Denzel Ward could feel slighted. Before Stefanski was fired, Garrett endorsed Schwartz to be the team’s coach. Following Stefanski’s firing, Ward added that Schwartz would be a logical replacement.

There’s no denying that the Browns have had plenty of success defensively over these last two seasons. Their best players have thrived in Schwartz’s wide nine scheme, with Garrett setting the NFL single season record.

Garrett’s record setting season came on the heels of a very public and ugly trade request. After last season’s three win debacle, Garrett felt as if the Browns were a team without a direction. He published a trade request on social media and aired out his frustrations with multiple interviews at the NFL’s Super Bowl media week.

After Garrett’s trade request, Ward was reluctant to commit to the Browns as well, stating that he’d need to evaluate his own future depending on what happened with Garrett.

The Browns eased Garrett’s frustrations with a massive new contract that included a no trade clause. However, that hadn’t stopped Garrett from voicing his concerns throughout the season.

Once the writing was on the wall that Stefanski would be let go, Garrett reminded reporters in Cleveland that he wanted absolutely nothing to do with a rebuild and that his main goal was to contend for championships.

The Browns defense loved playing for Schwartz. Everybody saw how he was able to develop the team’s young rookies including Michigan’s Mason Graham and UCLA’s Carson Schwesinger, who is the heavy favorite to win Defensive Rookie of the Year next week. Other key assets including Grant Delpit and Devin Bush developed into legitimate contributors under Schwartz.

Prior to Schwartz’s arrival in Cleveland, Garrett and Ward were great players. But defensive coordinators like Steve Wilks and Joe Woods just weren’t extracting as much talent out of the entire unit.

With Schwartz potentially on his way out, keep an eye on how key members of Cleveland’s elite defense handles the news.

Subscribe on YouTube for daily Browns coverage: