Three Things Browns Fans Should Know About New Offensive Coordinator Travis Switzer

On Friday, the Cleveland Browns worked towards hiring former Baltimore Ravens run game coordinator Travis Switzer as their new offensive coordinator.

Switzer is the first major hire for new Browns head coach Todd Monken, who was hired on Wednesday following a lengthy search.

While Monken might have to replace defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, who left the facility in explosive fashion after being passed over for the head coach job, and special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone, who departed for the Los Angeles Rams, here are three things to know about Cleveland's new OC.

1. Switzer is a first-time offensive coordinator

Switzer will bring nine years of NFL experience to the Browns, but this will be his first time in an offensive coordinator position.

He joined the Ravens in 2017 and has coached there ever since. He started his professional career as an administrative assistant and worked his way up the coaching ranks. He served as an offensive coaching analyst, helping guide wide receivers before being elevated to an offensive quality control coach working with tight ends.

In 2023, Switzer was promoted to Baltimore’s run game coordinator. During his first season in that position, the Ravens’ rushing game racked up an NFL-high 2,661 yards (156.6 yards per game) and a franchise-record 26 touchdowns.

The idea behind hiring Switzer is to combine his successful run game philosophy with Monken’s passion for quarterback development and passing ideologies.

2. Switzer has local ties

A native of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, Switzer played college football in Ohio with the Akron Zips. He played four seasons on Akron’s offensive line and started 36 consecutive games at center.

Switzer was an Academic All-MAC selection and a two-time offensive recipient of the Harry "Doc" Smith Award (2013-14), which recognizes the most outstanding player of each class.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in sports management from Akron.

3. How Switzer helped revitalize Derrick Henry’s career

In 2023, the Tennessee Titans gave up on superstar running back Derrick Henry, signaling the start of a rebuild in Nashville.

One team’s trash was another team’s treasure, as the Ravens promoted Switzer to run game coordinator and signed the veteran running back in free agency.

Switzer quickly dismissed any speculation that Henry’s better days were behind him. Henry rushed for 16 touchdowns in both 2024 and 2025 with the Ravens.

In 2024, Switzer guided Ravens running back Derrick Henry, who rushed for an AFC-best 1,921 yards and became the first player in NFL history to produce multiple seasons of at least 1,900 rushing yards.

This should be great news for Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson – as Switzer and Monken will look to make life easy on whoever gets the starting quarterback job for the Browns in 2026.

