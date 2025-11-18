NFL Power Rankings roundup: Where do the Browns stand after Shedeur Sanders' debut?
New quarterback, same result for the Cleveland Browns in Week 11 of the NFL regular season.
Shedeur Sanders stepped in at halftime after Dillon Gabriel suffered a concussion, with Cleveland up 16-10, but couldn’t quite deliver, as the Browns fell to their division rival Ravens by 23-16.
Shockingly, some saw enough out of the Browns to hand them a higher rank this week than the previous one, even though the loss to the Ravens is their third straight. Four out of the eight Power Rankings we consult weekly from prominent media outlets have Cleveland on the rise this time around, while three others left them in the same spot. Only one of the eight saw them lose positions in their rankings.
Fox Sports was the most benevolent medium with Cleveland, promoting them two spots up to 29th, after having them next to last the week before. Sports Illustrated and Yahoo!Sports also pushed them upwards, one spot each, from 29th to 28th on their respective Power Rankings. USA TODAY Sports, which had the Browns uncharacteristically high, at 25th, saw them ascend one spot to 24th, their highest placement this week.
Meanwhile, ProFootballTalk, ESPN and CBSSports left the Browns in the same spot as the previous week, at 28th, 29th and 31st, respectively. CBS Sports is the medium which has them currently ranked the lowest among all eight Power Rankings consulted.
Only NFLcom saw the Browns worse off this week, sinking them a couple of spots from 28th to 30th.
As for the rest of the division, opinions were similarly divided. The Ravens have now won four in a row, but they were promoted only on three of the lists, while three others kept them unchanged. Two media outlets, FoxSports and PFT saw them lose one spot each, after narrowingly beating the Browns on an off day for Lamar Jackson.
The Steelers victory over the Bengals wasn’t narrow at all, but that didn’t prevent Sports Illustrated, USA TODAY Sports and NFL.com from deducting Pittsburgh one spot on their lists, respectively, while PFT saw them climb three spots and Fox Sports, two.
Cincinnati, also losers of three in a row, jumped one spot from 24th to 23rd according to ESPN, and stayed put on three other rankings, while losing spots on the other four.
With Gabriel still in the concussion protocol, Sanders will not only get his first NFL start next Sunday -- when the Browns take on the Raiders in Las Vegas -- but he’ll get to work in practice with the first team for the first time since joining Cleveland as a fifth round rookie. For the first time as a pro player, he’ll be a factor in whether the Browns can actually be more competitive on a football field, or just come a little closer to the first overall pick for next year’s NFL draft.