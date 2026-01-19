Path for Cleveland Browns to hire Mike McDaniel becomes clearer on Monday

The path for the Cleveland Browns to hire former Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel became a bit cleaner on Monday.

On Monday afternoon, the Detroit Lions hired former Arizona Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzing as their new offensive coordinator. McDaniel was considered a strong candidate for that position in Detroit.

The Browns interviewed defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz the second time for their head coach position. On Wednesday, they will host McDaniel for his first in-person visit to Berea since 2014, where he worked under Kyle Shanahan as a wide receiver coach.

With Detroit’s vacancy already filled, the Browns could get serious about McDaniel, who they’ve long admired. During his time with the Dolphins, McDaniel maximized Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill while developing Jaylen Waddle and a stable of young running backs.

McDaniel is in demand.

On Monday, he will interview with the Las Vegas Raiders in Miami at the National Championship, where he’ll be able to watch Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who will likely be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. The Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans have also interviewed the 43-year-old for their head coach vacancies.

The Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are also pursuing McDaniel as an offensive coordinator. According to reports, McDaniel is “very open” to the right fit as a coordinator.

In the NFL, you typically only get two chances as a head coach. McDaniel found success during his four seasons with the Dolphins, but he’ll want to make sure his next job is the perfect situation.

Philadelphia and Tampa Bay both have head coaches that could be on the hot seat next season. That would make it favorable for McDaniel to get promoted as an interim. Or, McDaniel could be the piece that unlocks a myriad of talent between Saquon Barkley, DeVonta Smith, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

Who else are the Browns interviewing?

The Browns are keeping their options open. McDaniel and Schwartz are the only two finalists for Cleveland’s opening that have head coaching experience.

They’re also bringing in fast-rising prospects including Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski for an interview in Berea. Udinski’s first virtual meeting with the Browns lasted three hours, and the team is definitely interested in him. Nathan Scheelhaas will make the Browns wait, as he’ll be busy coaching the Los Angeles Rams as their passing game coordinator in the NFC Championship game.

But the Browns will also interview ex-Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken, Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, and could explore an interview with Sean McDermott as he was fired from the Buffalo Bills.

After this week, Cleveland’s head coach search should really start to take shape.

Subscribe for the best Browns coverage on YouTube: