Free Agent Cleveland Browns Can’t Afford to Lose — But Probably Will

The Cleveland Browns are entering a crucial offseason under the leadership of new head coach Todd Monken, and there's a chance they may part ways with several key players who significantly contributed last season.

Despite finishing last year with only five wins, the Browns showcased some standout performers, notably linebacker Devin Bush Jr.

Why the Browns can't lose Bush

Bush, a seven-year NFL veteran, spent his first four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, then one with the Seattle Seahawks, and has spent the last two years with the Browns. The 27-year-old linebacker had an impressive year, racking up 125 combined tackles — seven of which were for a loss — along with two interceptions.

Pro Football Focus ranked Bush as the fourth-best linebacker out of 88 players last season. Furthermore, he placed eighth in run defense and fourth in coverage grades.

With Bush heading into free agency, it looks like the Browns might not be re-signing him, which would be a significant setback for the defense.

Although Bush takes on the role of an off-ball linebacker, he plays a vital role in Cleveland's defense. Last season, he supported rookie linebacker Carson Schwesinger as he adjusted to the mike linebacker position and even went on to win the NFL Rookie of the Year Award.

There’s also a chance that the linebacker, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, won’t be returning this season due to an injury that sidelined him for the entire 2025 season. If he’s unable to make a comeback, it would increase the value of re-signing Bush for the Browns this offseason.

The Browns may hesitate to bring Bush back, especially after hiring new defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg this offseason. This change comes after Jim Schwartz stepped down after Cleveland declined to hire him as its next head coach.

Why Cleveland might not bring Bush back

Cleveland might argue that Bush was a product of Schwartz's scheme, and with Schwartz no longer around, bringing Bush may not be such a big deal after all.

However, Rutenberg's defense won't be the same as Schwartz's, but it's likely there won't be much change in the scheme. This means that Bush could continue doing what he has done the last two seasons under Schwartz.

The Browns are facing a crucial decision in the coming days about whether to bring Bush back. If they choose not to, it could lead to setbacks for the defense, which is the unit fans trust the most heading into the season.