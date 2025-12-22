Shedeur Sanders explains pinky injury in Cleveland Browns' loss

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders is in recovery after briefly hurting his pinky in the team's 23-20 loss against the Buffalo Bills in Week 16.

In the team's first drive of the second quarter, the Browns quarterback hurt his pinky while making a throw to tight end Brenden Bates. He went to the locker room briefly but returned in time for the team's next offensive possession. Sanders spoke about the injury after the game.

"You can look online to see what my finger look like if you want. I’m sure they got the details on there. I don’t know," Sanders said. "My pinky was just, like…I put on my hand warmer, and I’m like, “Why is my pinky not getting cold? I mean, why is it not getting warm?” Then, like, I threw Quinshon, like, a little route down there.

"Then it, like, kind of was a little high, and I was like, dang. So then it was over with. And then I did everything, you know, to come back because I didn’t want to put, like, Dillon (Gabriel) in a bad situation, you know, like, since when I was a 2 (QB2).

"And, like, it’s tough. It’s tough to play that role because you don’t get reps. You don’t get anything. And I was talking to him. I said “My bad, bro, for putting you in that situation.” You know, because it’s not ideal and I want him to be prepared whenever he was out there, you know, so that’s really how all that went.”

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders is brought down by Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sanders suffers brief injury vs. Bills

In the one play Sanders was out of the game for, Gabriel stepped in and took a sack, forcing Cleveland to kick a chip shot field goal. In a three-point loss, things might have been different had the Browns scored a touchdown there instead of a field goal.

Small plays like that can change the entire game, so it's important that the Browns execute in the future. All the Browns can do is learn from the experience and move forward.

Sanders and the Browns have two games left in the season, beginning with a Week 17 divisional clash against Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers can win the AFC North by coming out on top against the Browns, so Cleveland has the chance to play spoiler. Kickoff is scheduled for Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET inside Huntington Bank Field.