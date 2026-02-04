Shedeur Sanders Addressed Todd Monken’s Murky Comments on Browns QB’s Future

Everyone knew that when Todd Monken took the Cleveland Browns head coach job, there would be questions about whether quarterback Shedeur Sanders would be the starter in 2026.

During his introductory press conference, Monken was asked about Sanders' role with the Browns, and the new head coach said it is to be determined. That answer got back to Sanders as he appeared on Up & Adams, where Kay Adams asked the young signal caller for his comments on that response. Per usual, Sanders gave the answer expected from one of the faces of the franchise.

"I mean, that's what's expected. That's what's expected. I think each and every day I have to prove to everybody and to myself also, so it's kind of like having goals and accomplishing those goals whether it's small goals and the small goals will end up to long-term success. So it's kind of like just hit your landmarks and what you need to do. Focus more in-depth on everything and what you want to and be in control of your life and what you can control."

Browns QB Shedeur Sanders' reaction to HC Todd Monken saying his role is to be determined:



Shedeur Sanders responds to Todd Monken's comments

While Sanders had some growing pains in his first year in the NFL, there were still some positives to take away from his performance. He finished with 56.6% completion percentage for 1,400 yards and seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions in eight games. He went 3-4 as the Browns' starting quarterback.

Entering the offseason, there was always going to be uncertainty about Sanders and whether he would start in 2026, or whether Deshaun Watson and Dillon Gabriel would get looks. There's always the possibility that a quarterback on the outside could come in and compete for the job.

Sanders showed some positives, as he seemed to get better and better as the season went on. There were some tough games, like the three-interception performance against the Chicago Bears or his first appearance against the Baltimore Ravens, when he completed just 25% of his 16 pass attempts.

The highlights of his season included a 364-yard, three-touchdown performance in the loss to the Tennessee Titans and a win in his first career start against the Las Vegas Raiders. He had some good moments of showing poise in the pocket and never seemed to be rattled when he had a turnover.

Sanders knows better than anyone else that he will have to earn back his starting job in 2026, and appears to be on the right path of having the kind of mindset Monken wants from his players.

