The Cleveland Browns lost their eleventh game of the season during a miserable 31-3 afternoon on the road against the Chicago Bears, extending their current losing streak to three in a row.

Fifth-round rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders suffered through one of his worst games, unable to lead the team to a single touchdown all game long, and throwing three interceptions.

However, one of those interceptions looked like a surefire score, after Sanders managed to fit a tight back-shoulder pass near the goal line to former Pro Bowl wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, who it slip through his hands and bounce off his chest before landing in the waiting arms of Bears’ standout cornerback Jaylon Johnson for the touchback.

At that point in the third quarter, the Bears were up 21-3, so while there’s no guarantee a touchdown would have sparked any type of comeback attempt, it could have helped make the final scoreboard a little less humiliating for the Browns.

After the game, though, Sanders refused to throw Jeudy under the bus, stating “It is what it is. I’m not one to kick someone while they’re down. He understands it was a big play, and I’m sure he’s hard on himself. So there’s no need for me to be extra and do that.”

#Browns QB Shedeur Sanders on the pass to Jerry Jeudy that was intercepted:



“It is what it is. I’m not one to kick someone while they’re down. He understands it was a big play, and I’m sure he’s hard on himself. So there’s no need for me to be extra and do that.” pic.twitter.com/EsezFx4Mxx — Ashly Holder (@AshNoelleTV) December 14, 2025

Sanders’ remarks are exactly what you’d expect to hear from a franchise quarterback, even if he hasn’t really played like one yet on a consistent basis. For a guy who’s been labeled as “arrogant” and “brash”, Sanders has once again demonstrated nothing but professionalism and comradery with the Browns.

Jeudy’s latest mishap comes exactly two weeks after he made headlines by seemingly screaming in Sanders’ face on the sidelines during the Week 13 game against the San Francisco 49ers, where an apparent misthrow on the rookie’s part seemingly prevented a Cleveland touchdown.

Sanders was quick to defuse that situation afterwards, exclaiming "We resolved that. We're not going to speak on that.”

Even as nothing seems to go the Browns’ way this season, Sanders has kept showing an ability to stay calm and avoid being baited into saying something he could regret later on. After a Week 14 loss against the Tennessee Titans, Sanders chose the high road when asked about head coach Kevin Stefanski’s decision to pull him out of the game for a crucial two-point conversion attempt that ended in a poorly executed Wildcat play that led to another Browns’ loss.

“I would never go against what the call was or anything," said at the time Sanders.

Keep in mind, this is the same player who just two and a half months ago, decided to mime an interview after fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel was promoted to starter before him.

The results on the field aren’t what the Browns nor Sanders want just yet: he’s 1-3 as a starter, after taking over for the 1-5 Gabriel, who in turn took over for 1-3 Joe Flacco at the beginning of the season. But, if anything, Sanders -- who’s been named starter for the rest of the season -- has shown a level of maturity that not many expected, after what was reported from him when he slid all the way to the fifth round during the 2025 NFL Draft.

And while maturity will score you a few points with the front office and fans, there’s nothing quite like actually winning football games to convenience an organization that you just might be what they’ve been looking for, during the past 26 or so years.