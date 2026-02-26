Why Todd Monken’s Ties to Ty Simpson Might Matter for Cleveland Browns

New Cleveland Browns head coach Todd Monken is all about relationships.

As an offensive-minded coach, Monken values players over plays. After his podium media availability at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, the 60-year-old head coach spoke with reporters candidly about how much relationships matter to him – in the college ranks and in the NFL.

Monken is excited to coach Shedeur Sanders. He’s also giving Deshaun Watson the benefit of the doubt. But factoring in how much relationships mean to the new head coach of the Browns could influence if the team decides to select Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson.

Simpson has been widely viewed as the No. 2 quarterback prospect in this class behind Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza. Nagging injuries limited Simpson to just 15 games in his lone starting season as QB1 for the Crimson Tide.

Here’s what Monken had to say about Simpson

During Monken’s time with the Georgia Bulldogs, he recruited Simpson, who was a four-star high school recruit out of Tennessee.

"I liked Ty when he was coming out. When I first got to Georgia, they hadn't offered him and I went up there and talked to his dad. His dad, Jason, is a Southern Miss alum and got to know them really well."

Browns head coach Todd Monken recruited Ty Simpson in college.



"I liked Ty when he was coming out. When I first got to Georgia, they hadn't offered him and I went up there and talked to his dad. His dad, Jason, is a Southern Miss alum and got to know them really well." pic.twitter.com/qp7HXK6HEo — Nick Pedone (@NickPedone12) February 25, 2026

Monken’s lone head coaching experience was with Southern Mississippi. The fact that he already knows the family is fascinating. Browns general manager Andrew Berry would not rule out drafting another quarterback in April, and assured reporters that they will do plenty of work on this entire draft class.

During his breakout session with reporters, Monken was candid about receiving honest testimonials from people who have worked closely with each player and assistant coach he brings into the facility. Surely, his own close, personal relationships with Simpson’s family could play a factor in how the Browns decide to approach selecting him.

“Really fond of Ty, obviously a really good football player,” Monken said. “Fired up for him because in today’s day and age for him to stay as long as he did at Alabama and then get a chance to be the starting quarterback is pretty cool.”

Simpson spent a redshirt freshman season and then a freshman year before his sophomore season at Alabama. His first three years with the Crimson Tide, he was a backup quarterback. Monken was impressed that in the day and age of the transfer portal and NIL, Simpson remained at Alabama, eventually earning the starting quarterback job.

While Monken has a pre-existing relationship with Simpson, his connections to this draft class do not end there. He also coached and developed Carson Beck during their time together at Georgia.

All options feel like they’re on the table for the Browns when it comes to their starting quarterback, including drafting another one in April.

Subscribe on YouTube for daily Browns coverage: