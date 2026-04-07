The Case for Cleveland Browns’ To Draft Two Wide Receivers in the First Round

Up to this point, the Cleveland Browns have been extremely transparent in terms of which two positions they are mostly zeroing in on for the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft.

An overwhelming number of mock drafts and projections have the Browns taking an offensive lineman at 6th overall and a wide receiver at 24th, or a wide receiver at 6th and an offensive lineman at 24th. The who varies greatly, but in essence, it seems to be one of those two combinations, with only a small minority of other prospects being discussed, like safety Caleb Downs or running back Jeremiyah Love.

Are we painting ourselves in a corner by assuming that the only first-round that makes sense for Cleveland would be a wideout/offensive tackle combo, in whichever order?

Depending on how the dominoes fall once the draft begins, and what the Browns’ brass has said and done over the last few weeks, a two wide-receiver first round could be a logical alternative. Let’s take a look:

How the Wide Receiver Landscape Is Shaping Up for the 2026 NFL Draft

Just a few weeks ago, there seemed to be a three-horse race for the top spot in this year’s group. Now, it seems Ohio State’s Carnell Tate will be the first wideout taken, with USC’s Makai Lemon being constantly mocked in the teens, and a few analysts warning that Arizona State’s Jordyn Tyson could fall into the 20s -- Daniel Jeremiah, Trevor Sikkema and Matt Miller among them.

Daniel Jeremiah is my go to guy when it comes to the Draft.



This……. scares me when it comes to Jordyn Tyson.



He wants to say more, but he’s such a respectful dude. pic.twitter.com/roYIv1xggf — MikedUpSports (@MikedUpSports1) April 6, 2026

Should these projections hold, Cleveland could take Tate at the top of the order and plausibly have Tyson falling into their lap at 24.

If not, there’s still a wide array of wideouts that could be available at 24th, including Indiana’s Omar Cooper, Washington’s Denzel Boston or Texas A&M’s KC Concepcion. In any case, there’s value at both spots where Cleveland is selecting. But coming home from Pittsburgh with Tate and Tyson without moving up would really be something.

Why Would Cleveland Ignore First-Round Offensive Tackle Prospects?

Based upon who’s out, who’s in and what’s being said in Cleveland, the rebuilt offensive line seems to be missing two spots: left tackle and center. The Browns seem to be coming to terms that Joel Bitonio won’t come back, and Wyatt Teller already has a new team.

In their spots, the Browns signed free agents Zion Johnson and Elgton Jenkins. Jack Conklin is also out, via free agency, with Tytus Howard penciled in at right tackle after being acquired through trade. Ethan Pocic won’t be returning either, but Cleveland did re-sign backup guard Teven Jenkins and will get tackle Dawand Jones back from injury at some point.

General manager Andrew Berry stated he would be comfortable playing a game right now with this unit, which also includes backups KT Leveston, Zak Zinter and Luke Wypler, at tackle, guard and center, respectively.

Do you think Dawand Jones will be a starter this season? #DawgPound



"The talent is there. I think he can takeover and be starting on the offensive line."



- @HanfordDixon29 pic.twitter.com/qbcoiFgCrd — The Top Dawgs Show (@TopDawgShow) March 19, 2026

Berry also noted that Jones is expected to compete for the left tackle spot.

He mentioned that Howard -- a high school quarterback turned tight end, turned college offensive tackle -- could play on the left side, too. And Elgton Jenkins lined up at left tackle for Mississippi State and Green bay, though Browns’ head coach Todd Monken confirmed he sees him at guard.

The Browns Won’t Ignore the Offensive Line in the Draft

A two-wideout first round doesn’t mean Cleveland won’t take a tackle and a guard elsewhere. Right tackles dominate the top of the order among available prospects for 2026, with Miami’s Francis Mauigoa and Utah’s Spencer Fano generally ranked ahead of Georgia’s Monroe Freeling, Utah’s Spencer Fano and Alabama’s Kadyn Proctor.

A few interesting names could be available after the first round, including Arizona State’s Max Iheanachor and Clemson’s Blake Miller. Developmental prospects a little further down include Miami’s Markel Bell and Oregon’s Isaiah World.

Only one offensive tackle top-30 visit has been reported in connection to Cleveland, by Bell, but Berry stated that the team has met with “way more” offensive tackles than has been reported. During the Scouting Combine, the team also met with Mauigoa, Fano, Freeling, Lomu, Miller and Oregon guard Emmanuel Pregnon.

A center should be a possibility between the third and fourth round, to compete with Wypler.

Unlike the wide receiver unit, where the Browns’ only added return specialist Tylan Wallace, Cleveland has already put a lot of work into the O-line, gaining a ton of flexibility and possibly some time to develop a prospect. That’s why the Browns waiting until the second round for a tackle, while snatching two potential immediate starting wideouts in the first, doesn’t seem too far-fetched.