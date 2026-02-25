How Ohio State Wide Receiver Carnell Tate Fits With The Cleveland Browns At No. 6

Jerry Jeudy did the best that he could this season given the circumstances.

Jeudy is currently suffering the same fate as many talented Cleveland receivers before him have suffered through. He's enduring below-average to mediocre quarterback play throughout the physical prime of his life. Jeudy, 26, racked up 1,229 receiving yards in 2024 with a revolving door of quarterbacks that featured Deshaun Watson, Jameis Winston, Bailey Zappe, and Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

The Browns are likely to draft or sign an undrafted free agent quarterback in April just as most teams usually do, but the quarterback room is mostly set for this upcoming season.

Whether it's a high-performing room or not remains to be seen, but Jeudy will see some stability and have some chemistry with three of the quarterbacks in the room this season. Besides improvement at the quarterback position, improving the wide receiver room would make life easier for Jeudy in Cleveland as well.

Cleveland takes Carnell Tate in latest mock draft

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. published an updated NFL mock draft early Tuesday morning and it featured an explanation for the Cleveland Browns selecting Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate with the No. 6 overall pick rather than moving down or further up in the draft. Kiper Jr. also emphasized Cleveland's need for other position groups as well.

"Like the Giants, the Browns need offensive line and receiver reinforcements. Unlike the Giants, the Browns have two first-round picks. So, although Miami lineman Francis Mauigoa is tempting here, Cleveland would likely take its pick of the entire WR class and kick the can down the order on the OL." Mel Kiper Jr. on Cleveland taking a WR

The Browns wide receiver room consisted of an interesting cast of young weapons such as rookie Isaiah Bond, third-year receiver Cedric Tillman, sophomore receiver Malachi Corley, and rookie tight end Harol Fannin Jr. earned his spot in the rotation as well. Corley led the NFL in rushing yards at the receiver position and Tillman continued to prove why he deserves a spot in the room, but Jeudy is the only target who has proved he can demand attention and gravity towards a defense by his abilities alone.

A second receiver that other teams need to gameplan and scheme for makes the lives of opposing defensive coordinators much more difficult. Look to what the Dallas Cowboys were able to do with receivers George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb in their first season together.

Who is Carnell Tate?

Carnell Tate is a 6-foot-3 receiver who spent three full seasons at Ohio State. He comes from a university that's very used to elite receiver play from receivers such as Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Emeka Egbuka, and soon enough it'll be Jeremiah Smith and Chris Henry Jr as well.

"Tate is at the top of the receiver list right now, with great hands and savvy route running. Cleveland wideouts combined for just four touchdowns last season, so after an 875-yard, nine-TD season, Tate could step in as the top option for the Browns." ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr.

Whether or not Tate can step in as a top option will solely depend on the performance and improvement of Cleveland's quarterback room. With last season's rotation of Flacco, Sanders, and Gabriel, Jeudy put up his second-lowest receiving yard total in his career with 602. Jeudy appeared in all 17 games and remained healthy when the season was over, but didn't have much to show for it. Jeudy also only collected two touchdowns.

Acquiring a receiver who can get himself open or create opportunities for himself in traffic through his physicla abilities can make the entire offense much smoother and more explosive. Another receiver capable of drawing attention makes getting open easier for Jeudy, but also gives Sanders and Gabriel more open reads to choose from.

Tate is the kind of receiver to turn a not-so-great throw into a great play because of athleticism and catch radius. Whether the wide receiver position should be the top priority for the Browns front office is up for debate, having a talented receiver like Tate in your building would not something to be deflated about.

