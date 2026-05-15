The Cleveland Browns put together an incredible 2026 draft class.

With a roster that struggled offensively last season, the front office headed into the offseason and draft season with one major goal in mind: bolster the offense. And that they did, signing numerous new faces to the offensive line and drafting contributors who are likely to start by Week One.

As the offseason continues to wind down, the possibility of wide receiver Cedric Tillman’s time in Cleveland coming to a close only seems to grow.

After selecting two wide receivers with the team's first three picks in the draft, bringing in Texas A&M's KC Concepcion and Washington's Denzel Boston, the Browns seemingly signaled that they have their future at the position locked down.

Why Cedric Tillman Has Lost His Spot

Not only did the Browns draft two highly-touted prospects in Concepcion and Boston, but they also still have Jerry Jeudy and Isaiah Bond on the roster.

Those two were major targets for the offense last season, and while they experienced their share of ups and downs, a full offseason to settle in further and acclimate to whoever the next starting quarterback will be could help elevate their production even more.

When looking at the depth chart, Jeudy will likely remain as the No. 1 option, with Concepcion and Bond providing the speed across the middle of the field. Either one could play the slot. From there, the Browns will look to add a vertical presence down the outside hashes, turning to Boston, who, with Washington, was one of the nation's best contested catchers.

He finished his final college season with an elite 76.9% contested catch rate, making him the easy option for Cleveland.

A role that once belonged to Tillman, now seems to be in the hands of a first-year player.

And unfortunately, Tillman doesn't have a track record that makes him a long-term investment.

Across three seasons in the NFL, Tillman has caught just 71 passes for 833 yards and five total touchdowns. He isn't a bad player, not by any means, but with the overhaul of talent the Browns now have at the position, he is going to be thrust down the depth chart.

By the end of training camp and the start of the preseason, he could be fighting for the No. 5 or No. 6 spot. And for a player like him, who is still just 26 years old, he still has high upside as a depth piece.

Unless he is willing to welcome that role and play fewer snaps, which could end up being a good thing for him long-term, the team should explore trading him this offseason while his value is still relatively average.

As a deep-ball threat, Tillman is a great option for many teams to at least explore acquiring.

And if in return, the Browns can bolster their depth in other areas, they should pull the trigger.

While he remains a major question mark, he could ultimately become another chapter in Cleveland’s long history of attempting to develop mid-to-late-round draft picks into everyday contributors, with Donovan Peoples-Jones being one of the most recent examples to fit that mold.