The Cleveland Browns Bring Back Another Familiar Face to Their Defensive Line

The Cleveland Browns are keeping busy, bringing back a few familiar names, particularly on the defensive side of the ball.

This time, it's another defensive lineman back in the fold.

Defensive end Sam Kamara, a five-year veteran, is being re-signed by the Browns.

DL Sam Kamara is re-signing with the Browns, per his agency LAA. pic.twitter.com/bnqyPXKeNX — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) March 20, 2026

Kamara originally joined the Browns’ practice squad in 2022 after one year with the Chicago Bears. In the four seasons he’s played in Cleveland, Kamara has appeared in 18 games including two starts, and has compiled 28 tackles. He played four games for the Browns in 2025, after spending most of the season on the practice squad.

An undrafted free agent out of Stony Brook, Kamara is the fourth defensive player to re-sign with the Browns, following cornerbacks Tre Avery and D’Angelo Ross, and fellow defensive end Julian Okwara. The team has also re-signed guard Teven Jenkins and punter Corey Bojorquez, and tendered restricted free agent Ronnie Hickman.

Previously, the team had also tendered six exclusive rights free agents: tight end Brenden Bates, linebacker Winston Reid, long snapper Rex Sunahara, placekicker Andre Szmyt, and wideouts Malachi Corley and Jamari Thrash.

Kamara is set to provide depth to a defensive line that’s also seen the additions of a couple of free agents -- tackle Kalia Davis from San Francisco and end A.J. Epenesa from Buffalo. The team could still look to bring back free agents Mo Hurst and Shelby Harris, as they remain unsigned.

What Sam Kamara’s Return Means for the Browns’ Defense

Cleveland’s defensive line is the strength of the unit. Anchored by All-World defensive end Myles Garrett on one side, and expecting the return of 2025 breakout star Maliek Collins from injury to pair up with 2025 first-round pick Mason Graham, the Browns are extremely solid up front. Alex Wright, who signed a three-year 33 million extension back in November is the other starter at end.

The rest of the moves are purely for depth purposes, including Epenesa’s one-year $5 million deal, and Davis’ one-year $3 million deal. But bringing back familiar faces that are cultural fits within the locker room is always a good idea, hence the Okwara and Kamara re-signings.

Kamara is coming off a tough season, where he was initially left out of the Brown’s final roster in late August before landing on the practice squad. He was called up midseason for a Week 8 contest against the Patriots, and again for a three game stretch for Weeks 13-15, including a start in Week 14 versus the Titans.

However, he managed to appear in 11 games for the Browns in 2024, with one start in that season, too. The fact that he couldn’t capitalize those appearances into more minutes the following year is somewhat disappointing.

Kamara will most likely be on the roster bubble when the preseason arrives. However, the Browns would probably like to keep him stashed on the practice squad if he doesn’t make the final roster, as insurance in case of injury further down the road, as he’s a solid contributor with a lot of familiarity with the team.