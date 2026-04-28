Complete Browns Offseason Guide: Draft Picks, Free Agents, and What Comes Next

The Cleveland Browns will embrace a few months of offseason mode before training camp heats up later in summer.

With free agency and the NFL Draft in the rearview mirror, the Browns are getting closer to starting the Todd Monken era for real.

Draft picks

The Browns finished the 2026 NFL Draft with nine rookies. In the first two rounds, they hit a home run.

Following a draft night trade back with the Kansas City Chiefs, the Browns used No. 9 overall on Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano, who will start at left tackle in Cleveland. At No. 24 overall, they selected KC Concepcion as the fourth wide receiver off the board. In Round 2, the Browns debated Toledo safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren versus Washington receiver Denzel Boston, and landed on the 6-foot-4 Huskies wideout at No. 39 overall.

But as McNeil-Warren slid, Berry traded up to add a huge piece to Cleveland’s top-ranked defense.

The Browns also left Pittsburgh’s draft with offensive line depth including Florida’s Austin Barber and Alabama’s Parker Brailsford. In Round 3, Berry selected Alabama linebacker Justin Jefferson, who should be a contributor on special teams. With the first pick of the sixth round, the Browns selected Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green, a fun developmental project.

They also added two tight ends on Day 3, Joe Royer and Carsen Ryan.

Free Agents

The Browns completely rebuilt their offensive line in free agency, while adding complementary depth pieces defensively.

Before free agency even opened, Browns general manager Andrew Berry traded a fifth-round pick to the Houston Texans in exchange for Tytus Howard, who will start at right tackle for the Browns. Berry’s first move in free agency was to strike a deal with left guard Zion Johnson, a 26-year-old veteran who was a former first-round pick of the Los Angeles Chargers.

Berry brought back offensive guard Teven Jenkins, who appeared in all 17 games for the Browns last year. They also signed free agent center Elgton Jenkins following his release from the Green Bay Packers. Jenkins is a two-time Pro Bowler at guard, which he could potentially reassume in Cleveland.

Defensively, the Browns plugged big holes. They lost standout linebacker Devin Bush to the Chicago Bears, but reunited new defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg with New York Jets free agent linebacker Quincy Williams. They added plenty of depth players and secondary depth as well.

What’s next?

Cleveland’s entire rookie class will report to rookie minicamp on Friday May 8-9.

At some point during the following week, the NFL will release their full 2026 schedule. The Browns already know which opponent they will play next season, but will find out the exact order and dates of the games for next season.

The Browns will wrap up the month of May with more organized team sessions before mandatory training camp begins in the second week of June.