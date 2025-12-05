Browns facing nightmare scenario on offensive line ahead of Titans clash

The Cleveland Browns are not going to set up their rookie quarterback, Shedeur Sanders, for success in their Week 14 matchup against the Tennessee Titans, as they will not have the same level of support they are used to.

Cleveland has shared that starting right guard Wyatt Teller and starting right tackle Jack Conklin will be out against Tennessee. Teller is dealing with a calf injury while Conklin is still in concussion protocol.

Replacing Teller and Conklin will be veteran Teven Jenkins at right guard and KT Leveston at right tackle. Jenkins was a starter on the Chicago Bears last year, and Leveston is about to make his third start of the season.

KT Leveston will start at RT for Jack Conklin, who is out with a concussion protocol, while Teven Jenkins will start at RG in place of Wyatt Teller (calf).



It'll be the eighth different starting OL combination for Cleveland this season. — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) December 5, 2025

Leveston was a seventh-round pick of the Los Angeles Rams in 2024. While he never appeared in a game with him, he has been primarily a special-teams player for the Browns this season, aside from the two starts he made. He has appeared in 11 games this season.

The Bears selected Jenkins in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft and after his rookie season started at right guard in 2022 and then at left guard in 2023 and 2024, He made 38 starts in five seasons, but will be making his first start with the Browns this season after appearing in 12 games.

This will undoubtedly make things tougher for Sanders as he navigates through his third start at quarterback. He's dealing with a banged-up offensive line that might have issues with continuity and communication.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski now must change the offensive strategy, as they will be working more on the left side of the line with Cam Robinson and Joel Bitonio having to pick up the slack. Cleveland could have more pass-and-run plays to the left side, where there is more comfort and togetherness.

One aspect of his game that Sanders has talked about correcting is holding on to the ball too long and not being decisive and quick enough. All that work he has been putting into it will truly be tested with an offensive line that will now have its eighth different offensive line combo in 13 games.

The Browns will try to keep what little hope they have for the postseason alive with a win over the one-win Titans team. A victory could be the momentum booster to either spark a late-season run or at least build confidence for the young quarterback.