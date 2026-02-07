Three Things the Cleveland Browns Should Get Shedeur Sanders for His Birthday

Happy birthday to Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

The polarizing fifth-round draft pick out of Colorado turned 24 on Saturday following an exciting rookie season with the Browns.

Sanders just wrapped up his first Pro Bowl experience in California, where he gave glowing remarks about his new head coach Todd Monken.

With Monken in place, here are three additional things the Browns should get Sanders for his birthday.

A new offensive line

A great offensive line is every quarterback’s best friend. Sanders played behind an awful offensive line during his college career and played behind a banged up and aging offensive line during his first seven career starts with the Browns.

Aging veterans including Wyatt Teller and Joel Bitonio are both free agents. The Browns will also seek to upgrade their left tackle situation.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry’s lone offensive line selection over the last two drafts was Zak Zinter, who spent most of last season as a healthy scratch. With 10 draft picks in April, the Browns will need to invest premium draft capital in protecting their quarterback.

A shiny, new wide receiver

For whatever reason, Sanders and Jerry Jeudy just never clicked.

Jeudy came into the 2025 season off of a career-best season with the Browns the year prior, who had started Deshaun Watson, Jameis Winston and Dorian Thompson-Robinson at quarterbacks.

But Jeudy was one of the most embarrassing receivers in the league last season, especially when you factor in his expensive salary and opportunity in one of the least-talented position groups in the NFL.

The Browns absolutely need to give Monken an explosive playmaker. By association, Sanders could have a dynamite pass catcher on the field. Expect the Browns to use draft capital and free agency resources to address their porous wide receiver room.

A little bit of competition never hurt

If Sanders truly wants to live up to his “legendary” moniker fully, he’s going to need to be much better in 2026. While his rookie year was better than some had anticipated, Sanders threw 10 interceptions to just seven touchdowns. He was sacked over 20 times in just seven starts.

While the Browns probably will not be in the position to draft a premier quarterback, they could select another developmental prospect. They could also add a free agent like Kirk Cousins or Malik Willis. How about a Kyler Murray trade?

Watson is expected to enter the season as well. Some actual competition for Sanders could be a good thing for his football career.