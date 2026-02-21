Todd Monken Breaks Down What Each New Browns Coordinator Brings to the Table

Cleveland Browns' new head coach Todd Monken was instantly thrown into the fire when he was hired in late January. Monken was facing all of sorts of questions like, who is going to be the starting quarterback next season? How will you fill the coordinator slots? And maybe the most important of all, how are you going to replace Jim Schwartz?

With Schwartz being deep in the running to also land Cleveland’s coaching position, he was understandably frustrated after being passed up on. That led to Schwartz leaving the team after being one of the best defensive coordinators in the league for the past three seasons.

Monken helped make a swift turnaround, though, hiring Falcons defensive pass game coordinator to be the Browns' new DC. Monken had high praise for Rutenberg yesterday after Cleveland officially announced the hirings of their new coordinators.

Defensive Coordinator Mike Rutenberg

"He'd been in a similar system, but not the exact system because Jim (Schwartz) was unique,"

“I think that background of being a four-down attacking style, but not exact, (and) to add some things that they had done before that I thought would mesh really well with the current staff, was a big part of that.” Monken went on. Other than schemes, Monken harped on Rutenberg’s social skills were a fit.

“I thought his energy, his ability to teach, his juice, I mean, it popped. It was what I was looking for.”

Special Teams Coordinator Byron Storer

Rutenberg wasn’t the other coordinator to be officially hired, though, as Byron Storer was brought in to replace Bubba Ventrone as special teams coordinator. Ventrone left Cleveland to join the Rams at the same spot, Storer was the Packers' assistant special teams coach for the past four years.

Monken spoke about what made Storer the guy for Cleveland.

“Unbelievable presentation when we interviewed him, he was more than ready. It was obvious when I got done interviewing him that we had to have him here.”

Monken also said that Storer playing special teams in the NFL from 2007 to 2009 was a big plus for him, and the fact that Packers head coach Matt LeFleur commended him spoke volumes.

Offensive Coordinator Travis Switzer

The last coordinator to join Cleveland’s staff is Travis Switzer at offensive coordinator. Switzer comes from Baltimore with Monken, where he was the Ravens’ run game coordinator; he will most likely have a similar role in Cleveland, per Monken.

“He was our run game coordinator, and that's where it all starts with your ability to run the football. So, he's ready for this challenge. He's intentional, he's intelligent, and he can teach."

