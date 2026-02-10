Todd Monken Retaining Key Position Coach on Cleveland Browns Staff

The Cleveland Browns hope to have their entire staff built out by the beginning of next week for new head coach Todd Monken.

This will give the team a full week to prepare together as a staff before traveling to Indianapolis for the NFL Combine at the end of the month.

While the team searches for their next defensive coordinator and special teams coordinator, Monken has built out a good amount of his offensive staff, including coordinator Travis Switzer and passing game coordinator Danny Breyer.

On Tuesday, reports surfaced that Monken will be retaining Duce Staley, who has served as the team’s running backs coach over the last two seasons. Prior to joining the Browns, Staley was the assistant head coach and running backs coach of the Philadelphia Eagles, Detroit Lions and Carolina Panthers.

Earlier this week, Monken also retained Browns tight ends coach Christian Jones, who had developed Harold Fannin Jr. throughout his rookie season. Jones is getting a promotion and will coach the wide receivers moving forward. That was his old role with the Minnesota Vikings, where he worked with Justin Jefferson throughout the first two seasons of his career.

Monken prioritizing young player development already

The coaches that Monken has retained all have a common theme. They’ve developed premium, young talent at their respective positions.

With Jones leading the tight ends room, Fannin led the Browns in receiving last season as a third-round rookie. His experience coaching Jefferson on the Vikings made him a no-brainer wide receiver coach, especially if the Browns use premium draft resources to address that position.

Staley had success coaching rookie running back Quinshon Judkins, who missed the entire offseason due to an off the field matter. Although his rookie campaign was cut short due to injury, Judkins dashed for 827 yards on 230 carries and scored seven times. Fellow rookie running back Dylan Sampson found success on third downs and in the short-field passing game.

Next season, the Browns will be returning Judkins and Sampson. They will also probably be interested in keeping Trayveon Williams and Raheim “Rocket” Sanders around the building since they found their fair share of success once Judkins went down.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry has stated that the team will have plenty of turnover on offense this offseason. However, the running back room wasn’t the reason why the team only won eight games over the last two seasons. They will likely stay intact and have an opportunity to be coached by Staley behind a more stable offensive line.

