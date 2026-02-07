Todd Monken Retains Coach From Kevin Stefanski’s Staff With Browns in New Role

New Cleveland Browns head coach Todd Monken has done a tremendous job building out his offensive staff.

While Monken will need to replace all three coordinators after Jim Schwartz’s explosive departure and resignation, the 60-year-old head coach continues to build out his offensive staff.

With offensive coordinator Travis Switzer in place, the Browns also hired Danny Breyer away from the Baltimore Ravens to work as a passing game coordinator in Cleveland.

On Saturday, Monken retained a member of Kevin Stefanski’s staff to take on a new role.

According to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports, Monken is expected to name Christian Jones as the team’s next wide receivers coach. Jones spent 2025 as the tight ends coach under Stefanski and helped develop Harold Fannin Jr. from a high-ceiling prospect out of the Mid-American Conference into a rookie star.

Was tight ends coach under Kevin Stefanski this year and helped Harold Fannin have big rookie season. Now expected to be retained and to coach receivers under Todd Monken.

After six seasons, Browns receivers coach Chad O’Shea departed Cleveland to accept the same role on Andy Reid’s staff with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Now, Jones will be retained and will coach receivers on Monken’s staff.

Jones has eight years of NFL experience. He started his career with the Minnesota Vikings as an offensive quality control coach before spending two seasons as an assistant receivers coach. Under Jones’ watch, in 2020, Justin Jefferson set an NFL rookie record with 1,400 receiving yards. In 2021, Jefferson finished second in the NFL with 1,616 receiving yards and fourth with 108 receptions.

This experience allowed Jones to move onto the New York Giants, where he spent three seasons as an offensive assistant and assistant quarterbacks coach.

After firing offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, Stefanski promoted Tommy Rees to the offensive coordinator position with the Browns. This created a vacancy for a tight end coach, which Jones filled seamlessly in his first season in Cleveland.

During his lone year coaching Fannin, the rookie phenom from Bowling Green caught 72 passes for 731 yards and six touchdowns. While some might’ve worried about how Fannin’s game transferred to the NFL, Jones played an instrumental role in developing the 21-year-old into a blossoming star.

After firing Stefanski, Browns general manager Andrew Berry told reporters that the team would invest significant resources into fixing the offense this offseason. Jones will need to work with Switzer and Monken to inject more talent into Cleveland’s receiver room. Last year, Fannin led the Browns in receiving.

Jones is expected to return Jerry Jeudy, Cedric Tillman, Jamari Thrash, Malachi Corley, Gage Larvadain and Isaiah Bond in Cleveland’s wide receiver room next season.

But the Browns have 10 draft picks and a general manager that loves to trade for veteran receivers. Certainly, the position group will need some fresh talent with their new coach identified.