Why the Browns Could Pursue Colts QB Anthony Richardson

The Cleveland Browns remain heavily committed to solving their continuous quarterback dilemma as soon as possible and could look to as early as this offseason.

After recent comments from Cleveland’s front office, the Browns could be set to add quarterback competition ahead of the 2026 season. This surprises no one, given their recent track record of quarterback play.

While there is still the idea that the Browns will be in line to select a quarterback in this April’s NFL Draft, the collective consensus favors that their preference is to add a quarterback that has NFL experience to the mix.

On Thursday, the Indianapolis Colts officially granted quarterback Anthony Richardson permission to seek a trade if he views his future there as uncertain heading into next season. This opens the door for a team like the Browns to pursue the soon-to-be fourth-year quarterback.

If Cleveland decides they want to ramp up the competition this summer for the starting job, pursuing Richardson makes sense for several key reasons.

Adding to QB Competition

Cleveland’s most pressing need remains a stable quarterback room above all else. While new head coach Todd Monken has praised Shedeur Sanders’ starter potential, the rest of the group remains highly questionable.

Veteran Deshaun Watson should be ready by summer after rehabbing from back-to-back Achilles ruptures. Todd Monken mentioned giving Watson the benefit of the doubt for his prior elite skillset, but that doesn’t mean they’ll hand him the keys without assessing the rest of the quarterbacks.

Both Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders merit consideration but adding a player like Richardson—who possesses traits many teams value in a starter—would give Cleveland comfort with his six-foot-four frame towering over the rest of their quarterback room.

Richardson's Upside

Richardson remains a raw prospect even entering his fourth NFL season, mainly due to his limited starting experience in Indianapolis. A concussion and shoulder injury sidelined him to IR after four games as a rookie, followed by an oblique and back injury that cost him four more games in 2024.

Richardson’s injury history raises concerns for Cleveland, but when healthy, he’s shown starter potential worth developing further. In four rookie-season games, he flashed elite arm strength—throwing for 577 yards, three touchdowns, and a 60% completion rate—while rushing for 136 yards and four touchdowns.

In his second season, Richardson built on his rookie year—throwing for 1,800 yards with eight touchdowns despite 12 interceptions and a slightly lower completion rate. His rushing ability adds significant value, with 500 yards and six rushing touchdowns that season.

It’s not determined exactly how much Cleveland would have to give up bringing Richardson in, but a few day two and three picks in the upcoming draft could be intriguing for Indianapolis to part with their former number four overall draft pick.

Cleveland has an arsenal of draft picks coming up this April, and with nine total to use at their will, two of those could be viewed as expendable if it means bringing in more quarterback competition for the 2026 season.

