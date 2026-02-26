Browns Ownership Weighs In on Deshaun Watson vs. Shedeur Sanders QB Battle

The Cleveland Browns continue their notorious search for the franchise signal-caller—even with the promise of their young quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

It’s no secret that the quarterback is football’s most important position—and for the Browns, it’s the one spot they’ve struggled to nail year after year. Recently, Cleveland has stressed it as their top priority to change the narrative that has haunted them since their return to the NFL in 1999.

The most recent catalyst in that conversation is JW Johnson, a key Haslam Sports Group partner, who commented on Cleveland’s quarterback outlook heading into next season—while name-dropping Deshaun Watson as a hopeful option.

JW Johnson’s interview on the BIGPLAY Cleveland Show earlier this week sheds light on where he and the front office stand with free agency and the 2026 NFL Draft looming.

"It's paramount to get a QB. We took a big swing on Deshaun, and who knows, we hope he has a great year if he gets the starting job." #DawgPound@JDubsIII reminds fans that finding the QB of the future is the top priority of the front office/ownership. https://t.co/jLVmVXSrnS pic.twitter.com/EEhOMsRV83 — BIGPLAY Cleveland Show (@BIGPLAYCLEshow) February 25, 2026

Johnson said, “Winning in the NFL is very difficult. We had it the last couple years—we went to two playoff appearances and were a couple plays away from playing in an AFC Championship game, which would have been amazing.”

“The last few years have been really disappointing for everybody. Losing sucks—I hate losing.”

Johnson then states, “I want us to win—the whole family wants us to win. It’s paramount to get a QB. We took a big swing on Deshaun, and who knows? We hope he has a great year if he gets the starting job.”

Interview Analysis

Johnson’s insight does offer Browns fans some relief regarding the front office’s vision for the team—even amid back-to-back losing seasons. While Shedeur Sanders performed well enough to earn a spot in Cleveland’s 2026 quarterback competition, there’s no guarantee he’ll claim the starting nod through training camp.

Deshaun Watson, who is owed $46 million this season with an $80.7 million cap hit from restructures—remains firmly in the Browns’ quarterback mix. The biggest question mark however being his back-to-back Achilles ruptures, one in Week 7 of 2024 and another just three months later during rehab.

Recent speculation has put the Browns in the mix to pursue a veteran quarterback once free agency opens on March 11, potentially to stabilize the room and push their in-house options. At the center of that buzz is Packers quarterback Malik Willis, who is viewed as the top free agent quarterback on this year’s market.

Whether the Browns pursue any one of the free agent quarterbacks in this year's class or even make a move in April’s NFL Draft for a rookie quarterback, the need for a concrete quarterback to lead this team into the future is above all else.

With the NFL Scouting Combine set for this week, and the class of quarterbacks on display Saturday, February 28, the belief is the Browns will be in attendance to evaluate if any of this year’s signal-callers are worthy of competing for their starting job in 2026.