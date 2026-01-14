Cleveland Browns request meeting with the grandson of legendary coach

During the 2025 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns called one the son of one of the greatest NFL players ever when they drafted Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round.

Now, the Browns are tapping another offspring of football greatness.

The Browns have requested an interview with Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula, the grandson of football legend Don Shula.

Shula, 39, has local ties to the state of Ohio as he attended Miami of the Mid-American Conference. He started his coaching career with the John Carroll Blue Streaks in 2014 as the team’s defensive coordinator. Of course, he was born in Miami, Florida to the NFL’s winningest coach.

Shula is currently working his first season as the defensive coordinator for Sean McVay’s Rams. He replaced Raheem Morris, who left Los Angeles to be the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons, who fired him after one season.

#Browns will put in a request to interview #Rams DC Chris Shula, league source tells clevelanddotcom. — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) January 14, 2026

But he’s been with the Rams since 2017, where he joined the organization as a defensive position coach, working with the linebackers. In 2022, he was promoted to pass game coordinator and defensive backs coach before spending time as pass rush coordinator.

He’s seasoned in all phases of the defense, and comes from legendary football pedigree.

Who else are the Browns interviewing?

The Browns are not shying away from interviewing offensive and defensive coordinators for their head coach vacancy. They’re also interested in meeting with John Harbaugh and Mike McDaniel, who were both NFL head coaches two seasons ago.

Notably, the Browns have also interviewed Jim Schwartz, who has served as the team’s defensive coordinator over the past three seasons. Browns Pro Bowlers Myles Garrett and Denzel Ward both vouched for Schwartz to get the job.

Shula will also be interviewing against Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter. Both LA coordinators call their own defense.

Offensively, the Browns have mostly remained focused on innovative minds. The team also interviewed Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken, who worked with the Browns in 2019 under Freddie Kitchens.

They interviewed their own 33-year-old coordinator Tommy Rees, who found bits of success with Sanders during their limited action together. Rams passing game coordinator Nathan Scheelhaase and Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski are also candidates for the job. Rees is the only one of that group that has playcalling experience in the NFL.

There’s no word on when the interview with Shula will take place, but he’s been in demand. The Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers both requested interviews, also.