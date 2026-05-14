NFL Grants Browns Multiple Gifts on 2026 Schedule They Need To Capitalize On

The Cleveland Browns hired 60-year-old head coach Todd Monken with a very clear objective.

To win games and develop players.

Finding consistency within the first part of that mission has been a struggle for the Browns since they returned in 1999. But in their 2026 schedule, the NFL finally gave the Browns a bit of a break that the team must capitalize on during their first season under Monken.

While the full schedule is set to be released on Thursday night, let’s take a look at a few of the gifts the Browns received from NFL schedule makers.

1. No international game

While Cleveland’s AFC North foes will all have to deal with traveling across the pond at some point in the 2026 regular season, the Browns will play all of their games domestically.

One of the league’s worst kept secrets is that coaching staffs mostly hate international games. Football is a sport very dependent on routine, and international travel interferes with the rhythm that a team finds itself in during a season. With a first-time head coach, the Browns are lucky to have avoided an international game so Monken can focus on building his routine and culture in Cleveland.

2. Easiest schedule

Based on last year’s winning percentages, the Browns have the easiest strength of schedule in the NFL. Of course, that doesn’t guarantee anything, as rosters undergo plenty of turnover year over year, but it’s advantageous to play teams that weren’t exactly world beaters last season.

The Browns are expected to open their 2026 campaign against the Jacksonville Jaguars, which will be an immediate test.

Of course, they’ll also play the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers twice a piece, one home and one away. The Bengals are the only team in the AFC North to not fire their coach, so it could be new-look Steelers and Ravens squads.

3. Second-fewest miles traveled

The Browns won’t have to go very far in 2026. In fact, they’ll hardly leave the Eastern Standard Time zone. Cleveland’s road game against the New Orleans Saints is the only time the Browns will leave the time zone.

It’s estimated that the Browns will travel 9,073 miles. The only team that has to fly less than that is the Carolina Panthers with 8,740 miles. This scheduling nuance should benefit the Browns’ ability to best prepare the team for playing away from home since they won’t be spending much time on an airplane or bus.

4. Catching Steelers off of an international game

In Week 7, the Steelers will play the Saints in Paris. In Week 8, the Browns are expected to play the Steelers in Pittsburgh.

This means the Steelers won’t be getting that coveted bye week after their international game. Remember, last year, the Browns traveled to Pittsburgh after they returned home from their London game against the Minnesota Vikings. It was a brutal stretch that resulted in a pair of Browns losses during Dillon Gabriel’s first two starts with the team.

In 2026, it’s the Steelers who will get the short end of that scheduling stick.

What this means for 2026 Browns

The Browns rarely receive any breaks from the NFL. These are certainly advantageous scheduling quirks that the Browns have to capitalize on during the 2026 campaign.

Even though the team still isn’t certain if it’ll be Deshaun Watson or Shedeur Sanders starting the season at quarterback, Monken has a prime opportunity to develop the young talent on this roster while playing competitive games against winnable opponents. Factor in that the Browns are returning much of last year’s top-ranked defense, and you can see a formula for Cleveland to be one of the bright surprises of the 2026 season.

It all sounds great on paper, but it’s up to them to capitalize on it.