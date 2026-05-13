AFC North Report Card 2026: Ravens and Steelers Made Massive Changes

AFC West report card | NFC West report card | AFC South report card | NFC South report card | AFC East report card | NFC East report card

Perhaps no division in the NFL is tougher to predict than the AFC North.

While the Browns are still rebuilding and continued that process with a pair of first-round picks this spring, the Ravens, Steelers and Bengals all have designs on making deep playoff runs.

In Baltimore and Pittsburgh, a pair of longtime coaches were replaced with new faces. The Ravens hired defensive guru Jesse Minter, giving him his first head coaching job at any level of football. Meanwhile, the Steelers are going with a hometown hire, bringing in Mike McCarthy, who has 18 years of experience as the head coach of the Packers and Cowboys.

Elsewhere, Cincinnati is hoping its defensive rebuild will be enough to get the Bengals back in the postseason for the first time since the 2022 season. General manager Duke Tobin was active in signing safety Bryan Cook and edge rusher Boye Mafe to contracts totaling $100.25 million before trading the No. 10 pick for Dexter Lawrence II to anchor the interior.

But we start in Charm City, where the Ravens are attempting to put a disappointing 8–9 campaign in the rearview mirror.

Baltimore Ravens

Grade: D+

Additions: DE Trey Hendrickson, OG John Simpson

Subtractions: C Tyler Linderbaum, FB Patrick Ricard, TE Isaiah Likely, TE Charlie Kolar, OG Daniel Faalele, WR DeAndre Hopkins, RB Keaton Mitchell, P Jordan Stout

What they accomplished this offseason: The Ravens were the NFL’s version of Extreme Makeover this winter.

After 18 years with John Harbaugh in the top seat, Baltimore fired him and went with first-time coach Jesse Minter, who spent the past two years with the Chargers as their defensive coordinator, leading them to a pair of top-10 finishes in points allowed. Under Minter, the Ravens will still employ their 4-3 look, but they’ll have a few new faces, including the $112 million man in defensive end Trey Hendrickson.

Days after watching the Maxx Crosby blockbuster fall through due to a failed physical, general manager Eric DeCosta signed Hendrickson to the biggest free-agent contract in Baltimore history. Hendrickson, 31, comes over from the Bengals, where in five years he totaled 61 sacks, including 17.5 each in 2023 and ’24. He’ll help a unit that struggled mightily to get home last year, ranking tied for 28th in sacks (30) and pressure rate (19.0%).

The only question with Hendrickson is his advancing age. The Ravens are betting big on him to stay both healthy and productive, something he wasn’t in 2025. Last year, Hendrickson played in seven games and recorded just four sacks with eight quarterback hits, dealing with a core injury that required surgery. Baltimore is also banking on the return of two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike, who missed the final 15 games last season with a neck injury. In short, it’s a boom-or-bust group.

Offensively, DeCosta did most of his work in the draft. After watching a slew of contributors leave, as shown above, the Ravens’ only meaningful signing was guard John Simpson. He’ll likely be starting opposite first-round rookie Olaivavega Ioane, a 320-pound mauler from Penn State. In the third and fourth rounds, DeCosta selected a pair of receivers in USC’s Ja’Kobi Lane and Indiana’s Elijah Sarratt, both of whom should compete for snaps immediately.

What work remains to be done: While Baltimore replenished the offense with seven of its 10 draft picks, only Ioane projects to start. There are still concerns about the front-line receivers beyond Zay Flowers. Taking Flowers out of the equation, Baltimore’s expected contributors at receiver are two rookies and the veteran combo of Rashod Bateman and Devontez Walker. Bateman and Walker amassed 360 yards between them in 2025.

Additionally, Baltimore is relying on Mark Andrews to be productive after giving him a three-year extension last season. Andrews, who will turn 31 before the season starts, caught 48 passes for just 422 yards in 17 games in 2025. He hasn’t had 700 yards since making the Pro Bowl in 2022. The depth behind him was weakened with the free-agent loss of Isaiah Likely, who was backfilled by the rookie duo of Matt Hibner and Josh Cuevas, a pair of Day 3 choices.

For Baltimore, the other pressing concern is center. After watching Linderbaum reset the market with a three-year, $84 million deal with the Raiders, the Ravens are slated to have a competition among Jovaughn Gwyn, Danny Pinter and Corey Bullock at the pivot . Gwyn and Bullock have never started an NFL game, while Pinter has 10 starts over five years, all with the Colts.

If the Ravens can find a center, either through a late free-agency signing or a training camp casualty, that would be an enormous win. The same can be said for a veteran wideout to help a young, thin core on the outside.

What the league is saying: “I love him. Size, toughness and ability to run block. And he’s nasty. I don’t see him playing center, he’s going to play guard.” —NFC national scout on Olaivavega Ioane’s potential

Dexter Lawrence II joined the Bengals after his trade from the Giants. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cincinnati Bengals

Grade: B

Additions: S Bryan Cook, DT Dexter Lawrence II, edge Boye Mafe, DL Jonathan Allen, S Kyle Dugger

Subtractions: DE Trey Hendrickson, CB Cam Taylor-Britt, OG Cordell Volson, S Geno Stone

What they accomplished this offseason: Over the past few years in Cincinnati, a few things have been true. One, Joe Burrow’s health is a constant concern. Two, the defense has stunk. And three, the playoffs have been elusive. To that end, the Bengals failed to address part of the first problem, did plenty to fix the second and potentially have enough juice to make their first postseason appearance since the 2022 season.

Let’s focus on what did get addressed: a defense that finished 31st last season under first-year coordinator Al Golden. With Golden, the Bengals began the year horrifically, allowing at least 27 points in 10 of their first 13 games. However, the defense tightened up over the final month, permitting 19.7 points per game.

In an attempt to build on that momentum, general manager Duke Tobin spent in free agency on Mafe and Cook while also swinging a stunning trade for Lawrence.

Lawrence is Cincinnati’s offseason headliner, coming over from the Giants for a first-round pick. One of the league’s most disruptive interior forces since being drafted in 2019, he’s aiming to rebound from a campaign that saw a half-sack and eight quarterback hits. For the Bengals, there’s ample reason to believe he will. At 28 years old, he’s still in his prime and prior to 2025, had three consecutive Pro Bowl years, including a pair of second-team All-Pro nods. During those seasons, he had 21 sacks despite playing a typically run-focused position.

Mafe is also coming off a down year, tallying two sacks and four quarterback hits across 561 snaps with the Seahawks. Yet in the two years prior, he registered 15 sacks and 28 QB hits total. He’ll need to revert to his former self as he and second-round pick Cashius Howell are the main edge replacements for departed free-agent Trey Hendrickson.

Meanwhile, Cook returns to his hometown as a two-time Super Bowl champ and a stalwart from his time in Kansas City, where he started 46 games over the past three years while amassing 205 tackles, 13 passes defensed, three interceptions and two fumble recoveries over that stretch. He’ll pair nicely with third-year safety Jordan Battle on the back end, giving some championship experience to a youthful secondary.

What work remains to be done: Since the start of 2023, Burrow has missed 16 of a possible 51 games. He’s also been sacked 89 times across those 35 starts (2.54 sacks per game).

To put this into perspective, Josh Allen has played in every game over that span and been sacked 78 times. Across the past three years, almost every top-tier quarterback has dealt with less punishment, including Patrick Mahomes (2.10 sacks/game), Lamar Jackson (1.95) and Dak Prescott (2.16), among others. Justin Herbert is the notable exception at 2.69 sacks per game.

Despite those figures, the Bengals did nothing to upgrade the offensive line. The interior remains a concern with Dylan Fairchild and Dalton Risner at guard, and Ted Karras at center. Those are the same three starters from a year ago. Risner finished a respectable 26th on Pro Football Focus among all guards with at least 500 snaps, while Fairchild clocked in at 45th of 69 qualifiers. Karras was also middling at 19th of 30 centers.

Moving forward, Tobin should be scouring the NFL landscape for upgrades inside while also continuing to look for corner depth. The Bengals were 30th in net yards per attempt against (7.0) in 2025, and outside of DJ Turner II, they don’t have much in proven talent on the boundary. Dax Hill wants to stay on the boundary opposite Turner, but he’s moved all over the secondary after struggling to find a home at safety or in the slot. He’s also a pending free agent. Ultimately, a corner who could play either inside or out would be helpful.

What the league is saying: “Cook is a true professional, passionate about the game. He can run the show on the back end. Will always be prepared and add value to any defensive unit he is a part of.” —AFC defensive coordinator

Cleveland Browns

Grade: C+

Additions: OT Tytus Howard, OL Elgton Jenkins, OG Zion Johnson

Subtractions: OG Wyatt Teller, OG Joel Bitonio, DE Shelby Harris

What they accomplished this offseason: How do you feel about a completely rebuilt offensive line, for starters?

Cleveland went to work throughout the offseason, revamping the line through trade, signings and drafting. Before free agency, the Browns agreed to acquire right tackle Tytus Howard from the Texans before signing center Elgton Jenkins and guard Zion Johnson. In the draft, they used the No. 9 pick to land left tackle Spencer Fano.

General manager Andrew Berry identified the unit as a weak spot after watching it crumble over the past two years. The Browns allowed 117 sacks over that span, most in the league. They were also one of the league’s oldest units with guards Wyatt Teller and Joel Bitonio, center Ethan Pocic and right tackle Jack Conklin all in their 30s. The only holdover expected to start is right guard Teven Jenkins, who made only four starts in 2025.

Cleveland was also aggressive in adding to its bereft receiving corps. Last season, only Jerry Jeudy had more than 350 yards among the receivers. To that point, Berry took Texas A&M’s KC Concepcion and Washington’s Denzel Boston with picks 24 and 39, respectively. Concepcion also gives some juice to the return game after being named first-team All-American All-Purpose after having 456 punt return yards and two scores. Last season, Cleveland ranked 25th in that area (7.3 yards/return).

All told, it’s a completely remade offense around either veteran quarterback Deshaun Watson or second-year man Shedeur Sanders. When Cleveland goes to its 11-personnel (one RB, one TE, three WR), there’s a good chance it’ll have six players lined up who weren’t on the roster a year ago, along with Jenkins and second-year tight end Harold Fannin Jr.

What work remains to be done: Let’s be honest. The quarterback situation is a disaster, and it’s going to keep the Browns in fourth place in the division, barring a miracle.

Unfortunately for Cleveland, there’s nothing to be done about that until next year’s draft. Sanders and Watson will battle for the job this summer, with Watson having played in 19 games over the past four years due to suspension and various injuries, while Sanders threw seven touchdowns against 10 interceptions as a rookie.

Beyond quarterback, Cleveland should be looking to upgrade its edge rush situation beyond Myles Garrett. While Garrett is coming off a record-setting 23 sacks and Alex Wright is a quality contributor, having notched 5.5 sacks in 2025, the rest of the rotation is led by Isaiah McGuire and Julian Okwara. Last year, that duo combined to produce three sacks and eight quarterback hits.

Lastly, adding a veteran receiver wouldn’t be a terrible idea. While Boston and Concepcion are rightfully going to see plenty of action, having an experienced caddy to be helpful in the film room and on the sideline for in-game adjustments would be wise. Currently, Jeudy is the only veteran wideout on the roster with any legitimate statistics. Having some insurance with a résumé in the building could take the form of a cheap one-year deal for someone such as DeAndre Hopkins, a potential Hall of Famer entering his 14th season.

What the league is saying: “He’s got really good hands. He’s going to be a possession-type receiver that’s going to struggle getting off the line of scrimmage until he learns more. Where he’ll show up is in the red zone. He doesn’t have the separation speed … but he competes for the ball. But if you get physical with him, you can take him out of the game.” —Big Ten defensive coordinator on rookie Denzel Boston

The Steelers are still waiting on quarterback Aaron Rodgers to determine whether he wants to return at age 42. | Michael Longo/For USA Today Network-PA / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Pittsburgh Steelers

Grade: A

Additions: WR Michael Pittman Jr., S Jaquan Brisker, CB Jamel Dean, RB Rico Dowdle

Subtractions: S Kyle Dugger, OG Isaac Seumalo, TE Jonnu Smith, RB Kenneth Gainwell

What they accomplished this offseason: If the Steelers had the Aaron Rodgers of five years ago, they’d be the favorites to win the Super Bowl. Unfortunately, they do not.

Pittsburgh has had a terrific past few months, adding talent in both free agency and the draft, while also swinging a significant trade in acquiring Michael Pittman Jr. from Indianapolis. Still, the biggest story is Mike McCarthy replacing Mike Tomlin at the helm, where Tomlin had been atop the perch for 19 years, including a championship. Of course, McCarthy has bragging rights over Tomlin, having won a Super Bowl over Tomlin’s Steelers in 2010.

The pressure is on for McCarthy, who comes to a team trying to win now. Rodgers is 42 and entering perhaps his last season, while McCarthy himself is 62 and on his third team. While McCarthy wouldn’t be considered a sexy hire, he’s one of the more successful coaches we’ve seen in some time. With a championship and 174 regular-season wins to his credit, he’s one of only 11 coaches with more than 170 wins and a Super Bowl victory in NFL history.

On the field, Pittsburgh added a sturdy wideout who can block in the form of Pittman. The 28-year-old can also play inside and out while making the tough, contested catches between the numbers. With Pittman listed at 223 pounds and paired with the 229-pound DK Metcalf, the Steelers have unparalleled size. Pittman has been very consistent over the past five years, averaging 950 yards and five touchdowns despite a revolving door of quarterbacks, as Indianapolis has started 10 of them over that span.

The former Colts star will join a room that, besides Metcalf, didn’t have much going for it a season ago. Pittsburgh was paced by Metcalf’s 850 yards, and then didn’t have another receiver eclipse 375 yards. With Pittman in the fold, the Steelers have a legitimate tandem to threaten defenses with, and that’s before factoring in second-round pick Germie Bernard from Alabama. With the Crimson Tide, the 206-pound Bernard caught 64 passes for 862 yards and seven scores in 2025.

Defensively, general manager Omar Khan did well to beef up his secondary. Signing both safety Jaquan Brisker and corner Jamel Dean to multiyear deals, Pittsburgh added veterans who fit their style.

Last year, the Steelers turned teams over on 14.1% of their possessions, the fifth-best rate in football. Dean fits the profile, having nabbed three interceptions and forcing two fumbles. As for Brisker, he’s a safety who can blitz (seven career sacks), play down in the box (100-plus tackles twice) and cover pass catchers (eight passes defensed last year).

What work remains to be done: This is one of the most complete rosters in the league, but the looming question of quarterback is ever-present.

Rodgers (who has not officially signed to return yet) was decent in 2025, throwing for 24 touchdowns against seven interceptions. The problem is he doesn’t threaten defenses at all . Once known for his ability to get outside the pocket and throw to any blade of grass, those days are long gone. During his first season in Pittsburgh, Rodgers averaged 2.4 air yards per attempt, ranking 33rd of 33 qualifying quarterbacks . He also scrambled just 12 times, the fifth-fewest of any quarterback with at least 10 starts.

While Rodgers is being paired with an old friend in McCarthy, with whom he spent 13 seasons in Green Bay, the coach isn’t getting a player with anywhere near the gifts he once had to employ. In fact, McCarthy will need to hide Rodgers by running the ball effectively with Jaylen Warren and newcomer Rico Dowdle while scheming up yards after the catch. The good news? McCarthy has long loved calling slant-flat concepts, which Rodgers loves, given his aversion to deep shots.

Ultimately, Khan has done everything possible to put Pittsburgh into a terrific position. The question is whether Rodgers can conjure up some magic in that old right arm.

What the league is saying: “Big body and physical, he’s willing to block defensive ends, linebackers and safeties. … You see the best offenses around the league have that one guy, and that guy has to be a dual threat.” —AFC head coach on Michael Pittman Jr.

More NFL from Sports Illustrated