NFLPA’s Top-50 Player Sales List Reveals Only One Brown Among the League’s Best Sellers

The National Football League Players Association revealed on Tuesday their Top-50 Player Sales List for the 2025 season, encompassing all officially licensed NFL player products and merchandise for the past season.

Shockingly, only one Cleveland Browns player cracked the Top-50.

Pro Bowl quarterback Shedeur Sanders surprisingly came in at No. 31, despite only starting the last seven games of the season, and winning just three.

No other Browns’ player joined him on the list.

The NFLPA’s list is published annually. It takes in consideration officially licensed NFL player merchandise sold through both online and in-store retail channels, and is compiled using data from more than 85 NFLPA licensees.

The rankings include all kinds of merchandise, not just jerseys.

Introducing last season’s retail kings 👑



The NFLPA Top 50 Player Sales List is the only verified ranking of all officially licensed NFL player merchandise, capturing sales from March 2025 to February 2026. From jerseys and apparel to collectibles, this list is the most… pic.twitter.com/bln7KIB4FV — NFLPA (@NFLPA) June 9, 2026

While Sanders’ inclusion on the list isn’t surprising at all given the fact that he was one of the most popular personalities in the league, even before being selected 144th overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, it is shocking to see that last seasons’ Defensive Player of the Year coming off a new single season sack record, Myles Garrett, didn’t make it in the Top-50.

Interestingly enough, Sanders No. 12 and Myles Garrett No. 95 Browns’ jerseys will see their numbers drop to zero for the upcoming season. Sanders will now wear the No. 2 jersey for Cleveland, while Garrett was dealt away on a blockbuster trade to the Rams a few days ago.

Only five rookies made the list. Joining Sanders, the Giants’ Jaxon Dart led all rookies coming in at 27, while his teammate Cam Skattebo placed No. 35, one spot behind the Raiders’ Ashton Jeanty. The Jaguars’ Travis Hunter ended up No. 42.

Which Browns’ players have a chance to make the Top-50 Player Sales List for the 2026 season?

Shedeur Sanders is the obvious candidate to repeat on the NFLPA’s list, even if he starts the new season on the bench, behind veteran Deshaun Watson. Sanders is coming off a campaign where he completed 120 of 212 pass attempts for 1,400 yards with seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

With Garrett gone, second-year player and reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year Carson Schwesinger will see his stock rise in 2026, even if he uses a non-traditional jersey number for linebackers, No. 49.

Among rookies, first-rounders Spencer Fano and KC Concepcion, along with second-rounder Denzel Boston should lead the way for Cleveland, though it will be tough for any of them to crack the Top-50 league-wide.