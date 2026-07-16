4 Cleveland Browns Players That Are Set To Be Training Camp Standouts

The Cleveland Browns are just a few weeks away from welcoming their full roster back to Berea for training camp.

Every year, the Browns have obscure players explode onto the scene during training camp and become fan favorites during the preseason.

Let’s take a look at a few players that are set to be training camp standouts this season.

Shedeur Sanders, QB

It goes without saying that all eyes will be on Sanders, who will be continuing his quarterback competition against Deshaun Watson when the veterans return to the practice field on July 28.

Sanders finished Cleveland’s final eight games last season as the starting quarterback. Even though he threw three more interceptions than touchdown passes, the fifth-round pick showed some flashes of brilliance and ability to push the football down the field.

Even though the Browns have been hesitant to commit to Sanders, he has a prime opportunity with a revamped offensive line and wide receiver room to stand out in camp and make head coach Todd Monken’s starting quarterback decision even more difficult.

KC Concepcion, WR

The Browns have been craving for some explosive playmakers, and they might’ve found a real gem in Concepcion at No. 24 overall.

During Cleveland’s spring practices, Concepcion was being utilized as a motion man in the backfield with the Browns’ quarterbacks. He was used in short-yardage passing situations and the Browns certainly tested his speed on some deep routes.

On top of that, Concepcion received work as the team’s punt returner.

It’s clear the Browns have big plans for Concepcion, who could be a household name by the end of the season. But that all starts with an impressive camp this summer.

Jared Verse, EDGE

During his nine seasons in Cleveland, former Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett was known to sabotage a few practices.

Garrett was so dominant that he consistently lived in Cleveland’s backfield, making it hard for the team to function. Verse steps into that role, and will be competing against rookie left tackle Spencer Fano throughout the training camp.

Verse has the opportunity to arrive with a bang, disrupting some practices in his first training camp with the Browns. That would show new defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg just how talented this defense could be.

Isaiah Bond, WR

Bond showed up to spring practices physically larger than he was last year. It's crazy to think that he wasn't even a participant in training camp last year, signing as an undrafted free agent once his legal issues settled at the end of August.

Even though Monken referred to the 22-year-old as a developmental player, he made some major plays in the spring. If Bond keeps momentum building, it’ll be hard to keep him off the field, even in a loaded room with Concepcion, Jerry Jeudy and Denzel Boston.