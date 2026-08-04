One Position Browns GM Andrew Berry Should Consider Upgrading (And Who's Available)

We will get to see Browns football this month! Cleveland’s first preseason game is next week on August 15th when they take on the Chicago Bears. The quarterback situation is still a battle between Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson, which will be very interesting to see how each performs across the three preseason games.

While the quarterback position is the most important and has gotten its shine in the media, along with the receivers, there’s another offensive position that needs to be discussed. Right now, a rookie or career backup will have to step up to fill it.

What Position Should Andrew Berry Upgrade?

The tight end two position is lacking after David Njoku left in free agency after nine years with Cleveland.

Todd Monken likes to use two tight ends in his offense, as he did in 36% of snaps with the Ravens. Harold Fannin Jr. will be the starter as he looks to build on a monumental rookie season, but who else lines up with him?

Currently, the other tight ends on the roster are Jack Stoll, Joe Royer, and Blake Whiteheart. Browns GM Andrew Berry is constantly looking for ways to improve the roster; here are a couple of free agents Cleveland could target.

1. Jonnu Smith

Smith was released by the Steelers after just one season, in which he caught 38 passes for 222 yards and two touchdowns. Smith would be entering his 10th NFL season, as he has played for the Titans, Patriots, Falcons, and Dolphins.

Smith is a great receiving threat who is constantly in motion. In 2024 with the Dolphins, he had a career year of 88 receptions, 884 yards, and eight touchdowns.

2. Zach Ertz

Ertz is another older tight end, but might be a good veteran to bring in for a young team to learn from. The former Pro-Bowler has been productive in his last two seasons with Washington, catching 116 passes for 1,158 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Ertz unfortunately tore his ACL in Week 14 of last season and has said that he doesn’t want that play to be the final of his career. Why not add a reliable pass-catcher for either a young QB that needs consistency or a QB battling back to form.

3. Will Dissly

There isn’t much flashy about Dissly, but he offers another good depth piece for the Browns. He was released from the Chargers in March; in his two years with LA, he had over 60 receptions, 500 yards, and two touchdowns.