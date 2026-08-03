Browns Camp Stock Report: Biggest Winners and Losers After Week 1

The Cleveland Browns will begin their second week of training camp on Monday, as the team puts on the pads for the first time this summer.

It’ll be a pivotal week for the Browns, who will complete head coach Todd Monken’s installation sessions as they continue to evaluate the quarterback competition between Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders.

But before the Browns gear up for another week of training camp, let’s jump into the winners and losers after Week 1.

Winner: Denzel Boston

The second-round pick created chemistry with Sanders during the spring, and that has carried over to the summer.

Boston’s big frame and wide catch radius has been on full display during the first four practices of training camp. He’s been sure-handed, hauling in everything that comes his way.

The intrigue of Boston should only grow when the pads come on, as the big-bodied receiver is motivated to contribute as a blocker, too.

Loser: Deshaun Watson

When you throw six interceptions in four practices, things haven’t gone your way.

Monken isn’t overreacting to the interceptions, which is good news for Watson.

But this is a competition. Sanders hasn’t been perfect, either. But the fifth-round pick is continuing to develop in his second NFL offseason. Watson can’t let the interceptions stockpile, or this competition might not go his way, despite entering training camp as the favorite.

Winner: Defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg

First-time defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg’s unit is certainly ahead of Cleveland’s offense.

That’s partially expected, as the Browns totally overhauled their o-line and are continuing to rotate starting positions everywhere offensively.

It’s nice to see this defense ahead of schedule. After losing Jim Schwartz and Myles Garrett this offseason, the defense needs to be really good. So far, the defensive line starring Jared Verse has been very good and the secondary is creating turnovers.

Loser: New-look offensive line

Browns fans shouldn’t overreact to this one, as it’s difficult to play offensive line without pads on.

General manager Andrew Berry poured some serious resources into the offensive line this offseason, and Monken only needs to identify the final, fifth starting spot. So far in camp, the defensive line has gotten the better of the offensive side, which will need to take a step forward now that pads are coming on.

Winner: Denzel Ward and Grant Delpit

Ward and Delpit each received contract extensions during the first 48 hours of returning to Berea for training camp, obviously making them big winners.

Ward is the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history for the second time during his Browns career. The 29-year-old has already intercepted Watson, and Delpit has made splash plays since returning to the practice field, too.

Loser: AFC North linebackers

Quinshon Judkins looks really good.

And that’s dreadful news for linebackers in the AFC North.

Behind Cleveland’s dreadful offensive line last season, Judkins was able to muster 827 yards and seven rushing touchdowns. Expect these stats to balloon in an improved offense during Monken’s first season.