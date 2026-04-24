The Proof That Cleveland Browns Wanted Spencer Fano All Along

The Cleveland Browns wanted Utah offensive tackle Spencer Fano badly.

But before selecting him, Browns general manager Andrew Berry was able to coordinate a trade down with the Kansas City Chiefs, sliding back three slots to pick up an extra third and fifth-round selection. The Chiefs drafted a cornerback before the New Orleans Saints drafted Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson at No. 8 overall.

At No. 9 overall, Fano came off the board to the Browns, who were planning to draft him at No. 6 overall.

The proof that the Browns really wanted Spencer Fano revealed

Fano said that the Browns were his first pre-draft visit. The 6-foot-5 tackle drove from the NFL Combine in Indianapolis to meet with the Browns in Berea for a top 30 visit.

Even though Fano played right tackle for the Utes, Berry believes that “tackles are tackles” – and the seventh-year Browns general manager just landed the most versatile option in this class.

Fano started his career at Utah as a left tackle, where he was a freshman All-American. But he dominated at right tackle during his sophomore and junior seasons, cementing a top 10 draft selection.

“I only changed positions (in college) because that's what my team needed me to do,” Fano said after his selection.

New Browns head coach Todd Monken told reporters in Berea after Fano’s selection that he was “jacked” for the choice. The first-time head coach has preached versatility in his offensive linemen and found success with different archetypes on his line during his time as the offensive coordinator of the Baltimore Ravens.

Fano will start at left tackle in Cleveland

Monken also confirmed that Fano will project to be Cleveland’s starting left tackle.

Immediately following the NFL Combine, the Browns traded a fifth-round selection to the Houston Texans for right tackle Tytus Howard, who was extended on a three-year contract.

Fano’s selection is the final piece on a revamped offensive line in Cleveland. As the starting left tackle, he’ll play alongside Zion Johnson at left guard, who the Browns added from the Los Angeles Chargers in free agency. Berry also signed Pro Bowl guard Elgton Jenkins, who could also play center.

By trading down with the Chiefs, the Browns landed their top offensive tackle on the board and added No. 74 and No. 148 overall. Last year, Berry utilized the extra third-round selection he received from trading back with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel.

Certainly, the Browns have versatility on their offensive line by selecting Fano, who even snapped the football at the combine, showcasing that he can play any position on the offensive line. But now they have 11 total selections this weekend, which gives the Browns plenty of ammo to continue rebuilding Monken’s offense.