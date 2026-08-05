The Biggest Mistake Browns Can't Afford to Make This Training Camp

The Cleveland Browns have allowed their quarterback competition to spill into training camp.

Browns head coach Todd Monken wanted to see Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders compete with the pads on. There’s no timetable for when a starting quarterback announcement will happen, as both options have shown inconsistent results during training camp.

Even though Watson and Sanders are Cleveland’s only serious starting options, Monken opened the door on Monday for Dillon Gabriel to see an uptick of reps, especially if the former third-round pick continues to stack positive days.

But the one thing the Browns can’t do is allow this quarterback competition to become a distraction.

Browns can't let QB competition turn into distraction

Last year, the Browns completely fumbled their four-man quarterback competition. Most of the starting quarterback reps went to Kenny Pickett, who was injured ahead of Cleveland’s first preseason game. Pickett was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders for a fifth round pick before ever playing an actual snap with the Browns.

But those valuable, training camp snaps that Pickett consumed could’ve gone to Joe Flacco, the veteran quarterback who eventually became Cleveland’s Week 1 starter. Flacco was idle much of camp and the preseason, as the Browns believed the veteran didn’t need much prep after saving their year in 2023 halfway through the regular season.

That wasn’t the truth.

Flacco wasn’t able to replicate the magic he created in 2023. Gabriel received some first-team reps, but struggled to move the football and looked wildly overmatched in his limited action. The final seven starts went to Sanders, who showed flashes of brilliance but looked unprepared, especially early in his Browns career.

At the end of the season, the Browns undoubtedly regretted how they handled the quarterback competition, which bled into late August. The Browns can't have that same regret at the end of 2026. There's too many young players on this offense that need to be developed. They have to get this decision right, and they should make it soon.

So far in training camp, Monken has alternated starting reps between Watson and Sanders. Even though neither quarterback has been able to separate themselves from this competition, Monken must resist the temptation to open this quarterback competition and further complicating chemistry between the passers, offensive line and wide receivers on the roster.

The Browns have also been rotating offensive linemen, as rookie left tackle Spencer Fano eases into action. Monken is also evaluating who Cleveland’s fifth offensive line starter will be, as interior options at guard and center have rotated throughout camp.

Cleveland’s defense is predictably ahead of the offense. But at some point, the Browns need to move closer to a decision on Watson or Sanders – as well as their fifth offensive lineman. They can’t replicate Kevin Stefanski’s fatal error of last season, butchering the quarterback competition and setting the Browns up from behind before the regular season even kicked off.