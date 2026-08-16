Todd Monken Offers Perspective After Browns Preseason Clunker in Chicago

Cleveland Browns head coach Todd Monken made his NFL head coaching debut Saturday against the Chicago Bears. His team lost in pitiful fashion and needs to seek positives to build upon moving forward.

To his credit, Monken is not overreacting and decided to put the 34-10 loss into perspective.

Browns HC Todd Monken is taking things one day at a time

The Athletic's Zac Jackson shared a quote from Monken following the game that explains the head coach's mindset.

Monken: “I do believe the season is a marathon. That marathon starts in Jacksonville. We are still in training.” — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) August 15, 2026

"I do believe the season is a marathon," Monken said. "That marathon starts in Jacksonville. We are still in training."

That is a wise way to respond after what was a rough performance all around on Saturday. Monken realizes this is only the first preseason game and there is no need for those in the locker room to overreact, even if fans feel differently.

The main focus was on the quarterback position, where Monken has yet to name a Week 1 starter. He wasn't given too much help by his players in Chicago, but Deshaun Watson does emerge as the favorite mostly by default.

A bigger concern for Monken may be the play of his offensive line. The group was getting bullied from the start and all three quarterbacks struggled to get any time to consider anything other than a short, underneath pass.

Then there is the defense. Of course, the stars of the unit were able to rest. The problem is the players behind them were struggling to do the fundamentals right en route to allowing 34 points.

.@casekeenum hits a wide open Brittain Brown for the score 🙌



📺: FOX32 pic.twitter.com/eGQpbov3vH — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) August 15, 2026

Depth already appears to be a major issue and explains why veteran players continue to show up and get tryouts with the Browns.

Monken will be seeking positives and there were some amid the struggles. Rookie receiver KC Concepcion already looks like a top playmaker and had the team's only touchdown on a run out of the backfield. He also showed off his ability as a punt returner early in the game.

Dylan Sampson also had an explosive play, while Cleveland native Luke Floriea added a big catch-and-run on a pass from Shedeur Sanders.

Yet the majority of fans will still focus in on the quarterback position and how Monken handles it moving forward. He already said Sanders will get the start next Saturday against the Buffalo Bills. Yet the longer he waits to name a starter, the less time that player gets with the starting offense on a full-time basis.

The Browns still have time to right the ship and a patient approach from the team is smart. Fans, understandably so, may simply be out of patience.