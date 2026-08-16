Cleveland Browns Preseason Opener Snap Counts: Who Played the Most?

The first preseason game is in the books and while Cleveland didn’t play great in a 34-10 loss to the Bears, many players got the chance to prove themselves.

Most of the expected starters only played a handful of drives before their days ended, with primarily guys looking to just make the roster playing in the second half.

Here’s a quick look at some of the leaders in snaps from the Browns first preseason game, and it means for them going forward.

Offense

Seven guys played in at least 50% of the snaps against the Bears, with the most notable being quarterback Deshaun Watson, who played in 33 snaps (50%). It was expected, as Shedeur Sanders will likely get the same opportunity next week. Sanders played 17 snaps (26%).

Watson had some ups with a touchdown drive and over 120 yards, but also some lows with a bad fumble and a few three-and-outs. No quarterback played well, but he was serviceable for his snaps.

All the other players who played at least half the snaps were along the offensive line with guys looking to claim a spot. The most notable two were Spencer Fano and KT Leveston.

Leveston led all offensive players in snaps with 45 (68%). Throughout camp he’s been making a push to transition from tackle to guard, and has a serious chance to claim a starting spot. It’s clear coaches wanted to give him every chance to prove himself.

Fano played in 33 snaps (50%) as the coaches wanted every opportunity to see their top rookie play. He played solid and further cemented that he’ll be the blindside protector this season.

Tyre Phillips played the second most snaps at 36 (55%), with Dawand Jones, Jeremiah Byers and Kingsley Eguakun all playing 33 (50%). With the exception of Jones, who will likely be a backup this season, it’s all guys who are just trying to make the roster. It’s a good sign to earn that many reps.

Another rookie in Austin Barber played just under half the snaps at 31 (47%) before briefly exiting with a leg injury.

Defense

Nine players appeared in over half of the defensive snap headlined by a pair of rookies in Emmanuel McNeil-Warren and Justin Jefferson. Jefferson played 38 snaps (59%) plus 13 on special teams. McNeil-Warren played 36 (56%) plus 11 on special teams.

Both guys looked solid in their first taste of NFL action, combining for seven tackles between them, but there’s plenty of room to improve still. Expect a similar amount of snaps last week.

The overall leader in snaps was Chris Edmonds, who played 48 snaps on defense (75%) plus another 14 on special teams. He made the most of his snaps with a team high six tackles and gave himself a serious chance of making the roster.

A pair of linebackers also impressed in Winston Reid (32 snaps/50%) and Easton Mascarenas-Arnold (35 snaps/55%). They combined for nine tackles and showed why they both deserve to make the roster as backup linebackers this season.

The final four were defensive lineman Tyreak Sapp (35 snaps/55%) and Khordae Snyder (39 snaps/61%) along with defensive backs Nate Evans (44 snaps/69%) and Tre Avery (35 snaps/55%). Snyder was the standout of this group with a nice sack during his reps.

Adin Huntington and Julian Okwara both narrowly missed the 50% mark. Both guys made the roster last season, and are expected to be back this year.