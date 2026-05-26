Deshaun Watson vs. Shedeur Sanders: Explaining Who Will Be Browns Starting Quarterback

As the calendar gets closer to flipping over to June, the Cleveland Browns’ quarterback competition between Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders will come into view.

According to several reports, Watson has an inside edge on Sanders in this competition. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that the 30-year-old quarterback hit it off with new head coach Todd Monken. Watson was up first in almost every session at OTAs, and is currently the betting favorite to be named Cleveland’s Week 1 starting quarterback over Sanders on FanDuel Sportsbook.

What betting odds tell us about Browns QB competition

Deshaun Watson -174



Shedeur Sanders +136



Dillon Gabriel +5500



Taylen Green +8000

Watson is a slight betting favorite over Sanders to win this competition.

Injuries have derailed Watson’s time with the Browns. His career in Cleveland started with an 11-game suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy. He spent his first 12 starts with the Browns knocking off the rust before breaking his shoulder. In 2024, Watson was finally healthy and was one of the worst quarterbacks in the NFL before rupturing his Achilles tendon.

While rehabbing that injury, Watson tore the same Achilles tendon again, causing him to miss the entire 2025 season. But now he’s finally healthy entering the final year of his disastrous $230 million contract.

After practice last week, Monken stated that Watson’s athleticism has been noticeable.

“I’m all for a clean slate,” Monken said. “I think it’s really cool that he still has an opportunity with a change to showcase his ability and show where he’s at. I’m all for it.”

Under former Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, Watson just never clicked. He never resembled the player that led the league in passing yards during the 2020 season before voluntarily holding out of the 2021 season due to his off the field controversies and pending trade request.

Watson’s time with the Browns has been a complete disappointment. Even Browns owner Jimmy Haslam referred to the trade as a “swing and a miss” before last season. But with a new head coach, it feels like Watson will get one more opportunity in Cleveland before the Browns finally wipe their hands from one of the worst mistakes in professional sports history.

“He’s made plenty of money, he’s had plenty of success, and he’s had disappointment in his career,” Monken said. “A number of things he couldn’t control from an injury standpoint, but to come back and want to battle, want to further his career and change the narrative, I think it’s really cool.”

What’s this mean for Sanders?

Sanders showed flashes during his seven starts with the Browns last season. Unfortunately, he wound up in a tricky situation in Cleveland.

Stefanski never gave Sanders an honest opportunity to compete last offseason. When he finally took the field as the team’s starting quarterback, Cleveland’s offensive line was decimated with injuries. The rookie quarterback was sacked 23 times in eight games and threw more interceptions (10) than touchdown passes (seven).

But the Browns shouldn’t give up on Sanders yet.

Even if Watson is named Cleveland’s starting quarterback, which appears to be the likely outcome, his full body of work indicates that another injury could always be on the horizon. Or, if he reverts to the same quarterback that he was in 2024, he might be so bad that Monken is forced to see what Sanders can do.

It’s understandable that a first-time 60-year-old head coach would prefer a veteran quarterback. But just because Watson might start Week 1 doesn’t mean that there won’t be plenty of opportunity at this position.