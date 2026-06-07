What Shedeur Sanders' Minicamp Usage Means for the Browns

Voluntary OTAs are in the rearview mirror for the Cleveland Browns, who will report to mandatory veteran minicamp June 9-11.

All eyes will be on Shedeur Sanders, who is gaining ground in Cleveland’s quarterback competition against Deshaun Watson.

Even though Watson and new Browns head coach Todd Monken hit it off according to several reports, the 30-year-old quarterback has struggled to find a consistent footing during OTA sessions open to reporters. Pair these inconsistencies with Sanders continuing to develop following the Myles Garrett for Jared Verse trade, and it’s understandable why the tides could be turning towards the younger quarterback in this competition.

Throughout OTAs, Monken alternated first-team reps between Sanders and Watson.

During the final OTA session open to reporters, Sanders was the first quarterback up in both of the team’s 11-on-11 competitive sessions.

“Shedeur has really come on, I thought he had a really good day today,” Monken said on Wednesday.

Here's what Todd Monken said about this big throw from Shedeur Sanders to Isaiah Bond at OTAs:



"It's a piece of the practice. I think Isaiah Bond has come on the last week in a half... Shedeur has really come on. I thought he had a really good day today..." https://t.co/URzpRuH52K pic.twitter.com/7NhnvPgOfc — Nick Pedone (@NickPedone12) June 3, 2026

Monken has proclaimed that in a perfect world, the Browns would have their starting quarterback and offensive line set by the time they leave Berea on June 11. They won’t return for training camp until mid-July, giving players and coaches an opportunity to regroup before the season picks up.

But on Wednesday, Monken hesitated to commit to June 11 as a deadline to name Cleveland’s starting quarterback, stating he’s not sure the team will be ready for that.

“Every day I kind of lean one way or the other,” Monken said about the QB competition. “Each day that changes, it just does.”

Here’s what Sanders’ minicamp usage will mean for the Browns

If Sanders continues to get an equal split of reps with the starters during minicamp, it means this competition is as close as Cleveland’s new head coach is leading on.

Neither Sanders or Watson have jumped off of the page during the OTA sessions open to reporters. They’ve both had flashes of brilliance followed by inconsistencies and inaccurate throws.

But the longer this competition plays out, the more it will feel like Sanders is gaining steam.

He’s six years younger than Watson, and likely fits Cleveland’s timeline better. Even though Watson is due the final $46 million sum of his disastrous contract that could lead him to being Cleveland’s Week 1 starter, keep an eye on Sanders’ usage over the next few days. Even if the polarizing second-year quarterback doesn’t start the season, it’s probable that he’ll suit up for the Browns before the season ends.