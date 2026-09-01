Why the Browns Should Take a Chance and Claim Former Dallas Cowboys QB Joe Milton

As the well-known saying goes: If you have two quarterbacks, you really have zero. But for the Browns, if they have four quarterbacks, does the same rule apply?

The second-youngest team in the NFL, Cleveland, has a young core, but is still in search of a competent quarterback. It’s clear that Deshaun Watson isn’t the answer. If Shedeur Sanders couldn’t win the starting competition against Watson, even given the circumstances, it seems pretty evident that Sanders isn’t the answer either. And let’s be honest: if the Browns hadn’t spent a third-round pick on Dillon Gabriel in the 2025 draft, his status on the roster might look different, too.

Which brings us to this: With the Dallas Cowboys waiving Joe Milton on Monday, it would be a nice, low-cost dart throw by the Browns to claim him off waivers.

Experience Matters

As a rookie in 2024, Milton learned from the likes of Drake Maye and Jacoby Brissett with the Patriots. Last season, he was the backup to Dak Prescott in Dallas.

Even if he has only played in five games, he has been able to learn and gain some valuable lessons from three solid quarterbacks with different levels of NFL experience.

His Game

When given the opportunity, the 6-5, 236-pound gunslinger has been able to showcase his arm and running ability as a dual-threat quarterback.

In five games through two seasons, Milton has completed 37 of 53 passes (69.8%) for 424 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. He has also compiled 15 carries for 66 yards and a score.

While preseason is certainly different than the regular season, Milton had an impressive preseason – again. He completed 29 of 43 throws (67.4%) for 278 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions.

Joe Milton III put his arm on full display tonight 🚀



9/13, 179 YDS, 3 Total TDs, 0 INT.



What team needs to call up Dallas for Milton? pic.twitter.com/U1Nq7Drx8c — Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) August 23, 2026

I mean, look at this throw, regardless of who else is on the field.

Joe Milton LAUNCHES it for a 53-yard TD pass to Jonathan Mingo 🚀



DALvsAZ on @nflnetwork

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/3LgWRZrsii — NFL (@NFL) August 23, 2026

Milton looked different. He layered the ball; he looked much more comfortable in the pocket, and when he had to connect with a receiver, he did, no matter where he was on the field.

In his last collegiate season (and first as a full-time starter), Milton completed 229 of 354 passes (64.7%) for 2,813 yards, 20 touchdowns, and five interceptions, and ran for 299 yards and seven scores on 79 carries in 12 games with the Tennessee Volunteers in 2023.

Low Risk

Entering his third NFL season, Milton has just two years and $2.265 million remaining on his contract, all of which isn’t guaranteed.

If the Browns sign him and he doesn’t work out, even as a backup quarterback this season, Cleveland can release him at no extra charge and with no dead cap. They would just owe him for the time he is actually on the team. That’s it.

High (or At Least Nice) Reward

It seems pretty evident that the starting quarterback for the Browns in 2027 isn’t currently on the roster. In fact, it’s likely that the starting quarterback in Cleveland next year will be playing on Saturdays – not Sundays – this season.

NFL analysts have said it. Former Cleveland players have said it. Browns fans have said it.

So, with that, the Browns’ quarterback room will look drastically different a year from now. So why not see if Milton can be part of that room? Even if he doesn’t start any games this season, he could prove to be a competent backup quarterback in Cleveland – a cheap one at that.