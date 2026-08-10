Joe Thomas Shares Why Browns Already Looking Ahead to 2027 NFL Draft

Joe Thomas spent his entire 11-year career with the Cleveland Browns, a tenure that perfectly encapsulated the franchise’s instability. The Hall of Fame left tackle experienced as many winning seasons (one) as 0-16 campaigns, all while protecting the blind side for 22 different starting quarterbacks.

If anyone understands the Browns’ struggles and long search for a franchise quarterback, it’s Thomas.

And in his view, Cleveland’s answer at the position likely isn’t on the current roster.

Thomas has been back in Berea at times this preseason, working with and helping develop the Browns’ offensive line after declining a full-time role on Todd Monken’s staff. While he hasn’t officially joined the coaching staff, his perspective still carries weight — and his latest comments suggest Cleveland’s long-term focus may already be shifting toward the 2027 NFL draft.

“The Browns, they’re never going to come out and say it, but you trade the greatest defensive player in history of football at his peak, you are not thinking about this year," Thomas told The Land on Demand's Tony Grossi. "We don’t have an answer yet at quarterback. Maybe one of these two guys turns into that guy, but I wouldn’t bet the farm on it, so to speak. It’s pretty obvious that they want to set themselves up as well as possible for the probability of drafting a rookie quarterback."

The moment the Browns traded Myles Garrett, the team admitted that 2026 would be yet another rebuilding season. Was the trade a good one for Cleveland given the current state of the team? Absolutely. But trading one of the best players in franchise history wouldn't happen during a competitive window, no matter the return in the deal.

That makes the 2027 draft even more important. Cleveland didn’t trade Garrett simply to become mediocre in the future. The Browns are betting that the assets acquired in the deal can help them build the next version of the franchise. But this time, the hope is that it will include a franchise quarterback, likely one that's not named Deshaun Watson or Shedeur Sanders.

Watson and Sanders are currently competing to be Cleveland’s QB1 heading into the season. But realistically, the quarterback who leads the Browns in 2027 may still be playing college football.

Watson hasn’t thrown for 1,200 yards in a season since 2020 with the Houston Texans. After missing all of 2021, he has totaled just 3,365 passing yards, 19 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions across 17 games in three seasons with Cleveland. Even setting aside his off-field issues, his production hasn’t matched that of a long-term franchise quarterback.

Sanders, meanwhile, showed flashes during his rookie season in 2025, throwing for 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns, and 10 interceptions while completing 56.6% of his passes in eight games (seven starts). But the inconsistency was evident.

There’s a reason he was a fifth-round pick, and reports of concerns from multiple coaching staffs about his command of the huddle and pre-snap operation suggest he remains a developmental project. The problem is that the NFL’s most important position rarely affords that kind of patience.

Oddsmakers aren’t optimistic about Cleveland in 2026, either. The Browns’ win total is set at 5.5, according to DraftKings. Unless something unexpected happens, Cleveland could once again find itself near the top of the draft order, along with an additional first-round pick from the Los Angeles Rams that will likely fall late in the opening round. Those multiple first-rounders could be necessary to move up the board to get their guy that the front office has identified as next franchise quarterback for the Browns.

That combination may finally give the Browns the flexibility to answer the question that has lingered since 1999: Has Cleveland *finally* find their franchise quarterback?

For Monken, that answer could define his tenure. Entering his first season as a head coach, the urgency is clear. In today's NFL, few factors determine a coach’s longevity more than stability at quarterback.

That’s why Thomas’ perspective is so telling. While Watson and Sanders dominate preseason headlines, the more important evaluation may be happening on Saturdays rather than Sundays this fall.

College quarterbacks like Texas’ Arch Manning, Oregon’s Dante Moore, Ohio State’s Julian Sayin, Notre Dame’s CJ Carr, and Ole Miss’ Trinidad Chambliss could ultimately prove more relevant to Cleveland’s future than anyone currently in its quarterback room.

And that's what makes the upcoming college football season so important for Cleveland. The Browns don't necessarily need one particular quarterback to emerge as the obvious No. 1 pick. They need multiple quarterbacks to establish themselves as legitimate first-round prospects, giving Cleveland options when the time comes. It would allow the Browns to then trust their evalutions to draft their guy, and the QB1 that they beleive will finaly be the answer in Cleveland.

That's the uncomfortable reality for the Browns. Cleveland's next franchise quarterback is more likely to be found on a college field this season than on their own sideline.

And if Thomas is right, the Browns already know that.