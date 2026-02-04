Shedeur Sanders Shares Message of Gratitude Following First Pro Bowl Appearance

It sounds like Shedeur Sanders had fun at his first Pro Bowl.

After the event concluded on Tuesday, the Browns quarterback took to X (formerly Twitter) to thank the NFL world for including him in the annual competition.

"Thank you to all the coaches, players, and fans for allowing me to be a part of the Pro Bowl!" Sanders wrote. "It was an amazing experience—connecting with the guys, learning, and growing. Truly grateful for the opportunity and hoping to stay connected. Thank you, GOD."

Thank you to all the coaches, players, and fans for allowing me to be a part of the Pro Bowl! It was an amazing experience—connecting with the guys, learning, and growing. Truly grateful for the opportunity and hoping to stay connected. Thank you, GOD 🙏🏾🔥 @NFL — Shedeur Sanders (@ShedeurSanders) February 4, 2026

Although the AFC roster at one point held a lead of 18 points, the NFC eventually rallied back for the win, 66-52. Sanders finished the night with two touchdown passes—one to Texans wideout Nico Collins and another to Broncos OT Garrett Bolles—and two interceptions.

The first-year QB, who made his fair share of headlines following an unprecedented slide in the 2025 draft, was controversially named to the AFC roster as a replacement quarterback at the end of last month. At the time, the selection was decried as diluting the prestige of the Pro Bowl, considering Sanders only played in eight games in his rookie season.

To his credit, though, his decision to accept the league's invitation was fair enough. New Cleveland coach Todd Monken has made clear that the Colorado product is not guaranteed to start next fall, so why wouldn't Sanders take the opportunity to show off his arm and further ingratiate himself with his fellow players? You can definitely argue that the offer shouldn't have been extended in the first place—but it's not Sanders's fault for accepting it.

And, as his message above demonstrates, he was really just pumped to be there.

