Who Joined Myles Garrett In The Browns' Top-5 Graded Returning Players?

The Cleveland Browns' top-5 returning players, led by Myles Garrett, feature three defensive players and two offensive players.

Dec 17, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) and defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (94) and defensive end Alex Wright (91) celebrate after a tackle during the second half against the Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports / Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The 2024 season is a year of lofty expectations for the Cleveland Browns. The Browns have a loaded roster on both sides of the football field and are looking to make waves not only in the AFC North but also in the conference and the league at large.

Pro Football Focus (known as "PFF") has become widely accepted as an accurate grading source for NFL players. The grades are not perfect and are certainly geared toward fan consumption. They aren't rooted in fact, but it gives fans the perfect scale to rank their players against others in the league.

Heading into the 2024 season, these are the top-five ranked returning Browns players:

5. Wyatt Teller - 73.9

Oct 22, 2023; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Cleveland Browns guard Wyatt Teller (77) celebrates as the Indianapolis Colts show dejection after the Browns scored a touchdown late in the second half of the game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jenna Watson-USA TODAY Sports / Jenna Watson-USA TODAY Sports

Wyatt Teller is heading into his seventh season and sixth in Cleveland. Since being traded from Buffalo, Teller has been a star for the Browns. He is a road grader upfront and has become a leader in Cleveland.

4. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah - 76.8

Dec 28, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) celebrates after a tackle against the New York Jets during the first half at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports / Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is one step away from superstardom. He was brought to Cleveland because his athleticism stood above the rest at the linebacker position. He can run with the fastest in the league but also has the ability to plug a gap with force. Owusu-Koramoah is looking to continue his stellar start to his career.

3. Amari Cooper - 79.9

Dec 17, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper (2) runs the ball along the sideline for a touchdown against the Chicago Bears during the fourth quarter at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports / Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Amari Cooper's name has certainly been in the news this week as trade rumors swirled. That stuff doesn't matter to Cooper, as he is all about the work. Cooper has been at his best while in Cleveland, putting together his two best career seasons. He has been one bright spot amongst a lot of chaos on the offensive side of the ball. Cooper is still one of the league's best and will look to continue that in 2024.

2. Za'Darius Smith - 85.3

Nov 19, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) celebrates after a sack during the second half against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports / Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

No surprise here. Za'Darius Smith has been as good as advertised since becoming a Cleveland Brown. In 2023, he was about one foot away from having double-digit sacks on the year. He has become the perfect sidekick to Myles Garrett and will be necessary for Cleveland to get where they want to go in 2024.

1. Myles Garrett - 94.2

Aug 5, 2024; Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice at the Browns training facility in Berea, Ohio. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports / Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The reigning Defensive Player of the Year, Myles Garrett. There are not a lot of superlatives left to describe Garrett the player. He is the most disruptive defensive player in football and someone that teams have to build their gameplan around every week. He carried the Browns to the playoffs in 2023 and is poised to do it again in '24.

