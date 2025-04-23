Will the Cleveland Browns Make This Shocking Move On Draft Night?
Storylines are surfacing as we are almost to 2025 NFL Draft day, and the one that surfaced late on Tuesday night was Cleveland’s willingness to trade back in the first round.
The Tennessee Titans have made it publicly known that they are not shopping the No. 1 overall pick and it is very likely that they will be making Cam Ward their next quarterback.
That means the draft begins with Cleveland at the No. 2 overall pick.
One consistent thing is that Cleveland does not let anything leak from inside its building. Any claims are coming from sources outside of the building and can be viewed as no more than a guess.
Whatever you want to call it, rumors are swirling about the Browns making the number two pick available.
If that ends up being true, the cost that a team would have to pay would be through the roof. Cleveland would be getting a generational type player in Travis Hunter. Wrestling him from the Browns’ hands will require a “godfather” offer that likely includes multiple first-round picks, later round picks, and a current player.
Cleveland should also consider the state of the team that it would be swapping with. The last thing that it would want is to get a couple of first-round picks that end up being late-round selections. The Browns would want to deal with a team that has a bleak outlook so they can secure a top pick next season.
The perfect example is the Chicago Bears and Carolina Panthers deal that they made in 2023. The Panthers acquired the top pick in 2023 (Bryce Young) in exchange for the ninth overall pick (Darnell Wright, who they selected at 10), the 2024 first-round pick (Caleb Williams), a slew of other selections, and wide receiver DJ Moore. Compensation for the second overall pick would have to be very similar to this package.
If there is a team that is willing to fork up a similar payment, then I think Cleveland has something to think about. If no one does, Andrew Berry should hang up the phone and get ready to make Travis Hunter the next key piece for the Browns.